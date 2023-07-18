Opposition’s sole identity is to abuse NDA, says PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the only identity of the opposition is to abuse the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here in New Delhi on July 18. He said this while addressing a rally at the NDA meeting in the nation’s capital. ”There should be competition in politics but leaders should behave like enemies. Right now, the only opposition identity is to abuse the NDA,” he added. Praising the NDA, the Prime Minister said that the latter is not the symbol of coalition and coercion but the symbol of coalition and contribution. ”No party is smaller or bigger in NDA. Together we are moving towards a common goal,” he added. He said it is very surprising that prominent foreign leaders like the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom are inviting NDA leaders despite the fact that India’s general election is very close, adding “They are doing this because they are aware that the NDA alliance has a high probability of returning to power in India.” Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to all these leaders for not complaining that they did not have the chance to meet him and not to invite him on several occasions. Commenting on the economy, the Prime Minister said that in 2014 India’s economy was ranked 10th and currently it is number 5. “NDA coalition members and in NDA’s third term, Indian economy will be at number 3,” the Prime Minister assured. He further said that in the past 9 years of NDA in power, a solid foundation has been laid and added, “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of the NDA will cross the 50 mark. %”. Prime Minister Modi said that over the past 9 years, we transferred Rs 30 lakh crore through the direct transfer of benefits to the bank accounts of the poor and saved about Rs 3 lakh crore which was previously used for corruption.

