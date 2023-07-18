Erdoan presents the Saudi Crown Prince with the country’s first electric car





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who had strained relations with Saudi Arabia until recently over the murder of a Saudi journalist in Turkey, on Monday presented Turkey’s first electric car, Togg, to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Erdoan began a three-day tour of the Gulf countries on Monday, which began with a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Mohammed at the royal Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. After talks with Mohammed during which several defense and trade agreements were signed, Erdoan presented a white TOGG to the crown prince in the palace courtyard. Mohammed then drove Erdoan to his hotel in his new car. Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a car to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Turkish President’s visit to the kingdom. The model, called Togg, is the first electric car produced in Türkiye pic.twitter.com/6Q0sQ9p5vU — The National (@TheNationalNews) July 18, 2023 Anadolu said Erdoan gave two TOGG cars to the Saudi royal family. Erdoan’s move comes several years after he implicitly accused Mohammed of orchestrating the horrific murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Deutsche Welle Turkey correspondent Julia Hahn highlighted Erdoan’s shift in stance in a tweet on Tuesday, linking it to Turkey’s desperation for investment due to its struggling economy. A few years ago, Turkish President Erdogan vowed that he would not allow those responsible for the murder of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi to escape justice. Now Erdogan is back in Saudi Arabia with expensive freebies to seek trade and investment opportunities for Turkey’s struggling economy. https://t.co/QDeUhmr2WI —Julia Hahn (@juliahahntv) July 18, 2023 Turkey has infuriated the Saudis by pursuing an investigation into the murder of a Washington Post columnist, which Erdoan says was ordered at the highest levels of the Saudi government, in a tacit reference to Muhammad. US intelligence officials have also determined that he approved of killing Khashoggi, which Riyadh denies. Saudi Arabia responded by unofficially putting pressure on the Turkish economy by boycotting major Turkish imports. However, relations have improved between the two countries following the economic challenges Turkey is facing. Erdoan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2021. His trip came as Turkey faced an economic crisis fueled by a collapsing currency and soaring inflation ahead of presidential and legislative elections this year. In a controversial decision in April 2022, an Istanbul court upheld the halt to the trial in absentia of 26 suspects linked to Khashoggi’s murder and his transfer to Riyadh, a move that has angered rights groups. The courts’ decision came a week after Mohammed visited Turkey as Ankara and Riyadh moved on from Khashoggi’s murder. Erdoan’s change in attitude regarding the Khashoggi murder was associated with high inflation and a crisis in the cost of living a year before a presidential election as he sought support and investment from Gulf countries. Five people were sentenced to death by the kingdom for Khashoggis’ murder, but a Saudi court in September 2020 overturned the verdicts and sentenced eight unnamed defendants to prison following secret court proceedings. Like? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

