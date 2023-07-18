Trump sent a target letter during the January 6 inquiry





In the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a key issue for prosecutors will be examining the intent of the former President Donald Trump and his direct role, a CNN senior legal analysts said.

“Donald Trump’s actions are quite open and public. We have all seen what he did. And we all learned by reporting what he did before and on January 6th. ? Did he intend to break the law? Did he know, in general, that what he had done was wrong? Elie Honig, CNN’s senior legal analyst, explained.

That’s why the Justice Department has spoken to people close to Trump, like family member Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, close adviser and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Honig added. “Because these are the people who had one-on-one, unvarnished, unregulated conversations at the time” with Trump.

“And for someone who doesn’t really text, who doesn’t really email, like Donald Trump, you’re not going to have a steaming document. But what you might have are crucial conversations from the people closest to him,” he said.

CNN’s chief legal analyst Laura Coates said the investigation is about the substance of what happened before January 6, 2021. This is a legal process for the transition of power in Congress,” she said.

She added: “The realm of possibility is actually very, very wide. I’ll be eager to see what aspect (Special Counsel Jack Smith) is focusing on versus Donald Trump. Because remember, he’s a person who very rarely gives a director. As a direct threat that says, ‘I want you to go do this on my behalf.’ That’s what’s happening.

