Mass resignations; Khan loses party leaders ahead of Pakistani elections





The former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the opposition, Imran Khan, suffers a blow, a few months before the national elections, after the resignation of dozens of members of his party.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to the media before signing the documents to post bail on his sureties in different cases, outside the Lahore Gigh court in Lahore on July 17, 2023. (AP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered a severe blow months before national elections after one of his most trusted leaders quit his party, according to Bloomberg.

In a video message from Peshawar, Pervez Khattak, who served as Khan’s chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2013 to 2018 and defense minister for the next four years, said he left Khan’s party in “the interest of the country”.

Such a move, described as a “political rebellion” against Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, came two months after deadly protests rocked the country in early May.

Read more: Pakistan plans to ban Imran Khan’s party: Defense Minister

Khan’s supporters were furious after his arrest in a corruption case and they protested for several days. The bloody violence that followed the police crackdown only stopped after Khan was released by order of Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

In the weeks that followed, several senior members of his party also resigned, with reports that they had been pressured to do so.

In an unprecedented move on Monday, 57 members of Khan’s party – mostly former MPs and other well-known politicians – announced their resignation from the party to form their own party, which they called the Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians.

Read: Khan washes hands of corrupt system, to quit legislatures

Khan, 70, has faced more than 170 court cases ranging from corruption to murder and violence since he was removed from office in April last year.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who succeeded Khan, said he would step down before the National Assembly completes its five-year term next month, and elections could be held by November.

A few days ago, Tanveer Rajput, the lawyer for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the latter was going to file a legal petition to challenge a warrant of arrest without bail issued against him by the Election Commission of the Pakistan.

Khan had appeared in three different courts in the capital, Islamabad, and had been released on bail in several other cases.

