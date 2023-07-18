As Marcos defends the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte plays for Xi in Beijing





FThe former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, claims to be the quintessential nationalist strongman. In reality, Duterte was and remains a dancing duck for Xi Jinping. Excusing China’s seizure of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, Duterte turned his navy into a beach patrol and abandoned his country’s historic alliance with the United States. By contrast, since taking office in June 2022, current President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos has matched diplomacy with China with efforts to restore the US alliance. Marcos has beefed up Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone Coast Guard patrols and plans joint patrols with the United States. The new president has also provided the US military with access to bases along his country’s northern coast, bases that would be critically important to any US defense of Taiwan in the likely event that China attacks that democracy. islander. AMERICAN TECH GIANTS FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE’S LIBERATION ARMY AT THE WHITE HOUSE Marcos has gone down this path not because he is some sort of American puppet, but rather because he witnesses relentless imperial harassment from China. Duterte’s appeasement made Beijing believe that the sovereignty and honor of the Philippines could simply be bought and buried. Marcos shows that this is not possible. Unsurprisingly, Beijing is not very happy with this turn of events. So why, like the South China Morning Post Remarks, Duterte was granted a personal audience with Xi on Tuesday. The Chinese president called on Duterte to “play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries”. The symbolism of a former ruler meeting Xi is significant. This shows how much the Chinese Communist Party misses its puppet in Manila. By the way, the fact that Xi met Duterte but not John Kerry, who is visiting Beijing for climate talks, shows how little importance China attaches to the issue of climate change (which Europeans should pay more attention). CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Yet Duterte has made it clear that he remains Xi’s staunch servant. It is one thing that Duterte made this visit in order to show his disagreement with Marcos. But the fact that the former president did not even bother to inform the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his travel plans is also remarkable. This is a standard courtesy expected of former government officials when traveling to meet foreign officials. We should not be surprised by this omission. In the end, Duterte was always much more of a Chinese communist functionary dressed in Filipino clothes than he was a servant of Filipino interests.

