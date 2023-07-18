Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie says party faces triple by-election defeat





Nuclear Energy Minister Andrew Bowies has said the Conservatives may lose the three seats the party will defend on Thursday. It came just a day after the prime minister euphemistically said the competitions would be difficult for the government. On Sunday, former Conservative health minister Steve Brine said a triple defeat would be a symptom of the party suffering from the long Boris and turmoil of the past year at Westminster. Many Tory MPs wonder if the condition will last until the next general election, with bookmakers expecting a Labor victory. READ MORE: SNP accuses Anas Sarwar of committing a ‘scam artist’ in row of rape clauses Labor is targeting two of the three by-election seats – Uxbridge and South Ruislip near London, where Boris Johnson was an MP until he quit amid a scandal over breaking Covid rules in No 10, and Selby & Ainsty in Yorkshire, where the Prime Ministers’ former ally Nigel Adams resigned after being refused a peerage. The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are focusing on Somerton & Frome in their former South West heartland, where David Warburton quit following an admission of cocaine use. Mr Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine, told Times Radio a triple loss for the Tories was possible, the first time a government had suffered such a one-day defeat since Labor under Harold Wilson in 1968. Sure, it’s possible we’ll lose all three, but it’s also possible we’ll win all three, he told Times Radio. I’m an optimist, I’m a Scottish conservative and a Scottish football fan, I have to be optimistic. Defeats in three different seats, including two with Tory majorities of around 20,000, would put pressure on Mr Sunak to revive the Tories’ fortunes ahead of October’s party conference. The prime minister was expected to reshuffle his cabinet in the fall. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said he is stepping down, but The Sun reported it could be much sooner. Downing Street said no upheaval was expected this week. READ MORE:SNP Minister Elena Whitham apologizes for leaked WhatsApp messages Campaigning at Somerton & Frome, LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey said voters there could send a message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party on Thursday. He said: Enough is enough, the Conservative Party soap opera must end. The Conservative Party is simply not fit to govern this country.

