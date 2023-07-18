Trump says he was told he was the target of the special advocates’ January 6 investigation





Donald Trump received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith, he said on Tuesday, indicating that another indictment of the former president is likely related to his role in abetting the attack on the 6 January 2021 against the US Capitol.

Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, on Tuesday announcing that he received Smith’s target letter on Sunday and had four days to report to a federal grand jury. He presented himself as the victim of a political prosecution and denied any wrongdoing.

It’s been an endless fight since the day I walked down the Trump Tower escalator many years ago, Trump wrote, referring to his campaign announcement during the 2016 presidential race. IT IS REALLY UNFAIR!

The Justice Department did not respond to a message seeking confirmation of the target letter to Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

A target letter usually precedes an arrest and indictment, Trump said. It would be the third indictment Trump faces and possibly the most serious amid a campaign to retake the White House.

A New York state grand jury alleged in April that Trump falsified business records and used campaign money to cover up an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In June, a federal grand jury indicted Trump for mishandling classified documents when he left office.

Trump pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing in both cases.

A Georgia grand jury is also investigating Trump for election interference.

January 6 survey

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last year to lead federal investigations into Trump’s potential involvement in the Jan. 6 attack and the classified documents case.

Smiths’ Jan. 6 investigation began after the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol spent two years investigating and presenting a case that Trump was responsible for the insurgency that day.

The attack was the culmination of a multi-stage effort by Trump to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, the committee found. Trump pressured state officials, the Justice Department and his own running mate, then-Vice President Mike Pence, to illegally overturn the election results, the committee said.

In this file photo, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol building following a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Protesters stormed the historic building, smashing windows and clashing violently with police. Trump supporters had gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He summoned a group of supporters to Washington on the day Congress was to certify his re-election loss, encouraged them to storm the Capitol, and stood aside for hours as the attack continued, the committee said.

The House panel, which did not have the power to pursue criminal charges, ultimately referred the case to the Justice Department. The committee was disbanded after Republicans took control of the House in January.

The Justice Department has prosecuted hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, some of whom face seditious conspiracy charges.

US House GOP backs Trump

Despite his legal challenges, Trump retains strong support among congressional Republicans, some of whom also describe the lawsuits as politically motivated.

The Justice Department is as wrong as it gets, US House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, told reporters at the US Capitol on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, called the inquiry an embarrassment on the world stage and said she would stand with Trump throughout the process.

If that’s the direction America is heading, we’re worse than Russia, we’re worse than China, she said. We are worse than some of the most corrupt third world countries and that has to stop.

But former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who is among Trump’s rivals for the 2024 nomination, said in a written statement that Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 should disqualify him from being president and called on him to step down.

While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that they are the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6 were our democracy, our rule of law and those Capitol police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol, he said. Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put it above themselves would immediately suspend their campaign for President of the United States.

Trump is expected to be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon to tap a mayoral appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Senior Washington reporter Jennifer Shutt contributed to this report.

