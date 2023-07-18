Why Pakistan’s Post-Imran Transition Could Take Longer Than Expected





Pakistan’s post-Imran transition which began on May 9 when vandals, mostly supporters of the former prime minister, attacked the army frontally attacking key symbols of army power and authority including the headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House, the residence of corps commanders in Lahore.

But Pakistan’s crucial transition would only be complete after an emboldened army regains its stature as a master puppeteer pulling the strings, whenever necessary, of a political dispensation free of Khan sleeper cells. The transition, which began with the destruction of the core Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI), the former prime minister’s party, and will culminate in a general election, must overcome many other hurdles to follow its course.

The key to a new beginning is the preparation of the military for the elections. At present, it does not appear that the armed forces are ready for the elections. There are three factors that are persuading the top military brass led by Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir to delay the elections.

First, the ecosystem supporting the ex-Prime Minister is not yet entirely destroyed, although significant gains have been made. At present, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, is obstructing the realization of General Munirs’ plan.

Both the military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ coalition government are aware that Bandial can quash any attempt to try Imran Khan in a military court, the key to removing him from political contention. In fact, they are watching the Supreme Court hearing, which resumed July 18, on whether the main defendants of the May 9 rebellion, including Khan, can be tried by military tribunals. It will not be surprising if Bandial, who has two months left in power, comes out against a trial before military courts.

In fact, the coalition government does not want to arrest Khan, for example, in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir cases, which can serve as the basis for disqualifying the ex-prime minister from running for office. He is fully aware that Bandial can immediately release Khan in case he is moored by the incumbent government. Consequently, the army and the coalition government are awaiting Bandial’s retirement on September 16 before mobilizing the next legal action against Khan.

Secondly, the government of Shehbaz Sharif does not want to initiate action against Khan, in line with the wishes of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. Senior Sharif told the party leadership that the military, on its own, should clean up the mess it had created earlier by allowing Khans to rise to the leadership position. Therefore, the coalition government would like an interim government, likely to be appointed after August 8, to start acting against Khan. Incidentally, Geo News reports that the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two main players in the federal government, have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 08.

There are indications that Khan will be tried in civilian courts during the tenure of the caretaker governments. Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said eight cases related to the May 09 incidents have been registered against Imran Khan and he will be arrested when the time comes. He added that the cases against 58 defendants of May 09 have been referred to military courts.

Third, the army wants to buy time to deal with the unstable situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Balochistan, where the insurgency is gaining momentum. In addition, Pakistan’s relations are deteriorating with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which has become a base for cross-border attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is extremely active in the North and South Waziristan regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Therefore, it seems that the establishment led by General Munir is not in the mood to hold elections before March 2024. Therefore, the option of a census followed by a delimitation process, which will take 4-5 months, is likely to be exercised. This process will also be constitutional to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that no extra-constitutional measures have been taken.

India Narrative has learned that the army continues to support Shehbaz Sharif as a blue-eyed boy to lead the post-election government, which will in all likelihood be a replica of the incumbent government relying on small parties and groups. Islamabad is rife with speculation and whispers in the halls that he will again lead the new coalition government as soon as it is formed. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has also become active and it is said that Nawaz Sharif is still not acceptable as Prime Minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will also not get the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. Apparently, former PPP chairman Asif Zardari also got the establishment message and intentions. As for the caretaker prime minister, the military rulers are unwavering on their favorite Mohsin Baig, despite reservations from the coalition government.

