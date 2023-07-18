Donald Trump risks being indicted for a third (and maybe even a fourth!) time





Donald Trump made history in April when he became the first US president to be charged with a crime after leaving office, in this case by Manhattan prosecutors in silent payments. Then he did it again in June when he was indicted by the Justice Department for his handling of classified documents. At that time, you may be wondering if he will choose another? And the answer seems to be, yes, it will, and very soon!

On Tuesday, the ex-president took to Truth Social, the social media network he launched after being kicked off Twitter for inciting an insurrection, to tell people that on Sunday night Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter informing him that he is the target of the DOJ’s criminal investigation into his bid to stay in power after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the Jan. 6 Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, Trump wrote.

While Trump is known to have said many things on social media that are clearly not true, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Tuesday that a source familiar with the matter had confirmed that Trump had indeed received such a letter, which the Times said is a sign that he is likely to be indicted in the case.

If any of this sounds oddly familiar to you, it’s because last month we learned that Smith had told Trump he was the target of the DOJ investigation into his handling of classified documents, a warning that came shortly before the ex-president was slapped with federal charges. As the Times notes, it is unclear which aspects of the sprawling investigation the letter may relate to, as there are many to choose from; the investigation looked at a range of ploys Mr. Trump and his allies had used to try to avoid defeat, including the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by his supporters on Capitol Hill.

Witnesses were reportedly asked about the former presidents’ mindset, as well as fundraising efforts for his false allegations of widespread voter fraud and whether he knew he had lost. Prosecutors also looked at efforts to build lists of so-called bogus voters to vote for Mr. Trump when the electoral college tallies were certified. Trump, of course, spent late 2020 and early 2021 publicly insisting the election was stolen from him, held an Oval Office meeting at which there was talk of invoking martial law and seizing voting machines, and on January 6, 2021, told his supporters to march to the United States Capitol, where some of them stormed the building shouting to hang Mike P ence! (Trump said Pence deserved those chants calling for his hanging, and that in fact, Jan. 6 was his fault.) The attack on the Capitol left five people dead.

Last week, we learned that, among others, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, testified before a federal grand jury, and that Kushner reportedly said his impression was that Trump truly believed he had won the election. Over the weekend, former federal prosecutor turned GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie insisted Trump knew he lost and that Kushner didn’t want to be uninvited to Thanksgiving, so he said what he needed to say.

