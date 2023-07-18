Xi holds talks with Tebboune, pledges to boost bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2023 Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing on Tuesday, and during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping pledged that “China is willing to work with Algeria to carry forward the traditional friendship and push for greater development of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Chinese analysts hailed the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries this year, and at such a key moment in bilateral ties, they strongly hope that Tebboune’s visit will bring constructive results, deepen strategic cooperation between the two sides in areas such as public health, and broaden the fields of cooperation in industrial sectors such as energy and digital economy.

Xi told Tebboune on Tuesday that China and Algeria are sincere friends and natural partners in pursuing common development and national rejuvenation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi stressed that the two sides should support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

He thanked Algeria for its unwavering support for China’s righteous stance on the Taiwan issue, Xinjiang-related affairs and the human rights issue. China firmly supports Algeria in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Algeria in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and opposes interference in its internal affairs, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to cooperate on the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen partnership in traditional fields such as infrastructure, petrochemicals, minerals and agriculture, expand cooperation in high technology such as aerospace, nuclear energy, information and telecommunications, and renewable energies. energy and promote new sources of growth.

China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity to support Algeria’s economic and social development, import more quality products from the country and encourage Chinese companies to do business there, Xi said.

For his part, Tebboune said China is Algeria’s most important friend and partner. He expressed his gratitude to China for its valuable long-term support for Algeria and its firm support for China’s position on core interests involving Taiwan and Xinjiang. Algeria supports China’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and is willing to actively participate in building the BRI, deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Algeria and China, and help Algeria achieve national economic and social development.

Algeria appreciates China’s key role in promoting the construction of a more open and inclusive world and the formation of a more just and reasonable international order. Algeria commends China’s constructive role in finding an equitable solution to regional trouble spots such as Palestine and promoting regional and global peace and stability. Algeria is willing to cooperate closely with China in international and regional affairs, Tebboune said.

At the end of the meeting, the two Heads of State witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, transport, science and technology, telecommunications, sustainable urban development, trade, aerospace, inspection and quarantine, energy, education and sports.

Liu Qinghai, director of the Center for African Economic Studies of the Institute of African Studies of Zhejiang Normal University, highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the space field, citing the launch of Alcomsat-1 as an example. In 2017, China launched Algeria’s first communications satellite, Alcomsat-1, into a predefined orbit, the first cooperation project in the aerospace industry between the two countries. Algeria’s radio and television and other sectors have been improved after the successful launch of the satellite, Liu told the Global Times on Tuesday.

American media outlet AP speculated that Tebboune was seeking concrete support for Algeria’s membership of BRICS, an economic bloc that includes both China and Russia as well as Brazil, India and South Africa, which is hosting a summit next month, as BRICS membership has become a diplomatic priority for Algeria with the upheaval in the global economy, particularly due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The report pointed out that Tebboune’s visit to China came shortly after his trip to Russia in June.

It would not be surprising if Algeria seeks to join the BRICS, and the bloc would also need to expand its scale to better pursue the group’s original aspiration to make the global political and economic order fairer, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

After witnessing US-led Western measures to confiscate legitimate assets of Russian individuals and expel Russian banks from global financial systems with sanctions, developing countries including Algeria and southern economies have seen the evil intent of US hegemony and therefore urgently need de-dollarization, Wang said, explaining why more and more countries are increasingly active in seeking BRICS membership.

However, Chinese analysts believe that Algeria’s BRICS membership may be just one of the topics for discussion and exchanges, and more constructive results could be expected during the five-day in-depth state visit which comes at a key moment for China-Algeria bilateral relations.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of China’s dispatch of medical teams to Algeria. Over the past 60 years, China has sent 3,522 medical personnel to Algeria, treated more than 27 million patients and delivered more than 2.07 million newborn babies, which has established a monument of friendship between China and Algeria, Xi told the visiting Algerian leader on Tuesday.

The two sides can continue their close cooperation in the field of public health beyond vaccine cooperation, such as expanding staff training, maintaining the good momentum gained during the pandemic, He Wenping, director of the African Studies Section at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

They will also explore new areas of development, such as natural gas and photovoltaic energy. The importance of the digital economy is also recognized by both sides, He Wenping noted.