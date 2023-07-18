Trkiye’s Erdogan strikes drone deal with Saudi Arabia during Gulf tour





DOHA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday July 18, the second leg of a tour of the Gulf after a stopover in Saudi Arabia where he concluded an agreement to supply drones to the kingdom. Erdogan, who won a new five-year term in elections in May, is seeking to prop up Trkiye’s faltering economy. The Turkish leader arrived alongside his wife Emine Erdogan in the capital of key ally Qatar on Tuesday evening ahead of a meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to Qatari state media. His Saudi stopover earlier saw the signing of several contracts, including the drone deal with private company Baykar, during a meeting between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Red Sea port of Jeddah on Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said. Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the drone maker co-led by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law, in a tweet called the deal “the biggest defense and aviation export deal in the history of the Turkish Republic”. The value of the transaction has not been made public. After attending a Saudi-Turkish business forum in Jeddah on Monday, Erdogan and Prince Mohammed discussed “prospects for joint cooperation” during their meeting, SPA reported. The two leaders signed cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, direct investment, defense and media, according to the report. He added that Saudi officials had also signed “two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar”. Drones developed by Baykar have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine. Saudi Arabia “will acquire drones with the aim of improving the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and enhancing its defense and manufacturing capabilities”, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday. APPROXIMATION OF RIYADH He did not specify what type of drone the kingdom is looking to procure. An Arab diplomat in Riyadh, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press, said it was Baykar’s TB2 model. Last month, Kuwait said it had reached a $367 million deal to purchase TB2 drones. This week’s visit is Erdogan’s second to Saudi Arabia since a recent rapprochement between Ankara and Riyadh, whose ties were strained by the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Trkiye angered Saudi Arabia by vigorously pursuing the case at the time, launching an investigation and telling international media about the gory details of the murder. But with ties on the mend, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022 and Prince Mohammed visited Trkiye in June last year. Erdogan’s current trip to the Gulf comes as Trkiye struggles with a currency meltdown and runaway inflation that has hit his economy. In March, Saudi Arabia deposited US$5 billion in the central bank in Trkiye. After his stopover in Qatar, Erdogan is expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates, another oil-rich Gulf country with which Trkiye recently severed ties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/turkiyes-erdogan-strikes-drone-deal-saudi-arabia-gulf-tour-3637741 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos