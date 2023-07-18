Trump says he was told he was the ‘target’ of the DOJ’s Capitol riot investigation





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that his lawyers have informed him that he is the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and that he is prepared for “arrest and indictment” in the case.

Trump, 77, is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and has decried on social media what he called a “WITCH HUNT” and ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE in his bid for revenge against President Biden.

WOW! Sunday evening, while I was with my family, having just arrived from the Turning Point event in Florida, where I won the straw poll against all other Republican candidates with 85.7%, with all polls showing me leading the Republican primary by very substantial numbers, almost everyone is predicting that I will be the Republican candidate for President, and as I far lead Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, HORRIFYING NEWS for our countries were given to me by my attorneys, Trump wrote.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ Attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to appear before the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment.

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he expects “an arrest and indictment” in connection with the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.AP

Trump added: So now Joe Bidens Attorney General Merrick Garland, whom I turned down for the U.S. Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), along with the Joe Bidens Injustice Department, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Bidens, THE NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who vastly outranks him in the presidential race. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before, or even close to it.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump would be charged with in relation to the events of Jan. 6, though he faces a hostile jury if indicted in DC, where he won just 5.4% of the vote in 2020 compared to Biden’s 92.15%.

Trump told thousands of supporters gathered near the White House on the day of the riot that he wanted them to march on Congress to protest and help reverse his loss as lawmakers gathered to officially count the Electoral College results.

Trump also urged Vice President Mike Pence to try to unilaterally vote out swing state voters, which Pence refused to do.

Trump said his attorneys informed him he was the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2021 Capitol Riot. AP Trump supporters rallied at the US Capitol in Washington, DC in 2021.AP

A wild mob of Trump supporters fought with police, forced their way into the Capitol and ransacked the building. Three Trump fans died of medical emergencies and another, Ashli ​​Babbitt, 36, was shot by a cop as she climbed through a shattered internal window.

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, himself a Trump voter, died the next day of a stroke and at least four police officers and three rioters involved in the clashes died by suicide.

Trump often points out that he told the crowd to march “peacefully and patriotically,” but his critics note that he also told them to “fight like hell” and remained silent for the first hours of the riot.

Trump was arrested in New York for silent payments in 2016, then in Miami, where he is charged with crimes related to the mishandling of classified documents. Pro-Trump Timothy Fadek supporters stormed the US Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.REUTERS

The Justice Department said it arrested 1,069 suspected participants in the riot and many of them were sentenced to prison terms for crimes including assaulting police.

Trump has been arrested twice so far, first in New York in April under a new business document tampering theory put forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for silent payments in 2016, then in Miami in June, where Smith charged Trump with crimes related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Trump could face a fourth criminal prosecution on state charges in Georgia, where authorities are investigating his attempt to overturn Biden’s victory by about 12,000 votes in the Peach State.

People were seen rallying against Trump after his arrest in connection with the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.AP

The Justice Department press office referred The Post to Smith’s spokesman Peter Carr, who declined to comment on Trump’s statement.

The unprecedented criminal charges against a former president have not hurt Trump’s status as a GOP frontrunner, with the RealClearPolitics polling average currently showing him a 33.5 percentage point advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s campaign says it raised $10 million within five days of his arraignment in New York and another $6.6 million within six days of the classified documents charges in Miami.

Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to reports. PA

Trump and Biden are essentially tied in RealClearPolitics’ national popular vote average, which would likely mean a victory for the Republican in the Electoral College.

Allies of the former president accuse prosecutors of being biased against him while giving far greater deference to Biden and his family.

Trump supporters note that Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, worked as a producer on Michelle Obama’s wispy Netflix documentary “Becoming” and donated $2,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Two IRS whistleblowers who investigated first son Hunter Biden for tax evasion and related crimes are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday about an alleged cover-up in the case featuring preferential treatment and roadblocks by President Biden’s appointees.

The oversight committee is also investigating an FBI informant’s claim that a Ukrainian businessman paid $5 million each in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden during the Obama-Biden administration. Republicans are demanding to know what the FBI did to investigate the allegation.

Hunter Biden is due in court next week for the first time since agreeing to plead guilty last month to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and a felony firearm charge that will be expunged after completing his probation.

IRS whistleblowers say Hunter was allowed to run out of time for serious tax charges related to millions in foreign income earned while his father was vice president and critics note he also managed to avoid charges for potential money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

One of the whistleblowers, IRS oversight officer Gary Shapley, alleges that a Justice Department prosecutor sought to block tax investigators from examining Joe Biden’s potential role in his son’s dealings in countries like China and Ukraine despite communications portraying the elder Biden as involved and even slated for a cut.

Another special counsel, Robert Hur, is investigating President Biden’s improper storage of classified documents from his vice presidency and the Senate years after those November documents were discovered earlier this year in his pre-presidential personal office in DC and at his home in Delaware, including in his Wilmington garage next to his Corvette.

Hur’s investigation has been the subject of few media leaks and the apparent lack of investigative steps has caught the attention of legal observers, with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley writing last month that “it would be reassuring to see evidence of life in the investigation.”

