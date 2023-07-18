Politics
After meeting Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Pak Jokowi asked Vice Presidential candidate Anies
Surya’s meeting with President Jokowi took place after the President appointed the new ministers and deputy ministers, at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/7/2023). Surya was received by the President at Merdeka Palace.
Surya, who was met at the Nasdem Tower in Jakarta on Tuesday, said that in fact the meeting between him and Jokowi had been planned for a long time. However, the reunion never happened due to their busy schedules.
However, maybe yesterday (Monday) was considered a good day by Pak Jokowi. Finished reshuffle (reshuffle) ministerial, invited me to meet to discuss. And I also had the opportunity to respond to his invitation, yes, we will meet, said Surya.
Also read: PDI-P calls for Budi Arie’s nomination not to be tied to 2024 presidential election
Surya said that during the meeting, Jokowi wished her a happy birthday. Surya’s birthday is on Sunday (7/16/2023), concurrent with the Change Awaiting Ceremony at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta.
You know, my relationship with Pak Jokowi is not limited to the relationship between the president of a political party and a president. It is undeniable that there is a rather close personal relationship. The relationship of a, maybe, me who is older with a little younger, he said.
Surya revealed that the atmosphere of the meeting between him and Jokowi was warm, as well as in a friendly and family atmosphere.
Exchange information
Surya revealed that the atmosphere of the meeting between him and Jokowi was warm and in a friendly and family atmosphere. According to him, this spirit is important to continue to build, especially before the general elections of 2024.
“Our atmosphere is facing the 2024 election, which is not too long before our eyes, and if all of, say, the elites of this nation had an atmosphere to welcome it, not with tension, stiffness, especially in an atmosphere of anxiety,” Surya said.
Read also: Work Focus completes the program
Surya admitted that there was no overly formal discussion between him and Jokowi. Maybe we exchange more information, he said.
One of which was discussed was the development of the Unity Change Coalition’s presidential nomination, which had nominated Anies as its presidential candidate. At that time, Surya continued, Jokowi asked about the vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) who would accompany Anies.
So Pak Jokowi also asked who this vice president is. I said, I don’t think As far as I know, that’s Mr. Anies’ business, he-he-he. “Maybe Pak Anies knows better, yeah that’s about it,” he said.
He said there was no discussion regarding plans to reunite Anies and Jokowi. However, it is always possible for the two to meet. Yes, as I said from the beginning. If this atmosphere is conducted without tension, if you do not position them as adversaries, these as friends, who will benefit? this nation. All of us yearn for such thoughts, he said.
Also read: Jokowi sends seven figures to help win Ganjar Pranowo
Do not question
Regarding the Nasdem seat in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology which was attributed to the general president of Pro Jokowi (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, Surya does not question it. Because, for him, the appointment of ministers is the prerogative of the president. So indeed he (Jokowi) used his prerogative and we are consistent in respecting it. In other words, the president can decide, want the morning, want the afternoon, want the afternoon, want to continue, want reshuffleI want to vote for anyone, and that’s the constitution, isn’t it? makeuphe said.
Anyway, he confessed, before it happened reshuffle, he also communicated with Jokowi. However, he refused to divulge the content of the conversation. It’s a bit, he jokes.
Regarding the Nasdem seat in the Ministry of Communication and Informatics which was attributed to the general president of Pro Jokowi (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, Surya did not question it.
According to him, the main priority for Nasdem this time is to support the government of President Jokowi until the end, not just to take care of the needs of the cabinet portfolio. In principle, Nasdem will always respect this commitment.
Well, that’s the essence of understanding the maturity of our democracy in the processlearning by doing. Nasdem is committed and we will keep it. The options may be different, Surya said.
Also Read: The Show of Political Party Strength Continues
Separately, DPP Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), who is also Chairman of the DPR, Puan Maharani, at iNews Tower, Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon, declined to comment on the meeting between Surya and Jokowi. He also received no information about the content of the meeting.
You have to ask Pak Jokowi. It is true, I did not attend the meeting, nor did I ask Mr. Surya Paloh. I did not attend the meeting, Puan said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2023/07/18/beberkan-isi-pertemuan-dengan-jokowi-surya-paloh-pak-jokowi-tanya-cawapres-anies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 26 Indian parties team up to take on PM Modi
- After meeting Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Pak Jokowi asked Vice Presidential candidate Anies
- Oil prices rise on expected economic support in China and weaker US production
- Tennis power couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas forget their Wimbledon woes to go on holiday with his brother… as she jokes ‘two Tsitsipas’ are better than one!’
- Sydney Moores to extend stay as closing date remains uncertain
- Defense Innovation Board Encourages Promising Technologies to Oasis Fund
- Ex-Google CEO Says He’s Surprised Over Russia’s Deal With Ukraine Drones
- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the city of Faizabad, Afghanistan
- Supreme Court: Pakistan’s Supreme Court snubs Shehbaz Sharif government over Imran protest trials | India News
- Trump says he was told he was the ‘target’ of the DOJ’s Capitol riot investigation
- Trkiye’s Erdogan strikes drone deal with Saudi Arabia during Gulf tour
- We Won’t Back Down: Hollywood Stars on Actors’ Strike | American Actors Strike 2023