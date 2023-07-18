After meeting Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Pak Jokowi asked Vice Presidential candidate Anies

Surya’s meeting with President Jokowi took place after the President appointed the new ministers and deputy ministers, at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/7/2023). Surya was received by the President at Merdeka Palace.

Surya, who was met at the Nasdem Tower in Jakarta on Tuesday, said that in fact the meeting between him and Jokowi had been planned for a long time. However, the reunion never happened due to their busy schedules.

However, maybe yesterday (Monday) was considered a good day by Pak Jokowi. Finished reshuffle (reshuffle) ministerial, invited me to meet to discuss. And I also had the opportunity to respond to his invitation, yes, we will meet, said Surya.

Surya said that during the meeting, Jokowi wished her a happy birthday. Surya’s birthday is on Sunday (7/16/2023), concurrent with the Change Awaiting Ceremony at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta.

You know, my relationship with Pak Jokowi is not limited to the relationship between the president of a political party and a president. It is undeniable that there is a rather close personal relationship. The relationship of a, maybe, me who is older with a little younger, he said.

Surya revealed that the atmosphere of the meeting between him and Jokowi was warm, as well as in a friendly and family atmosphere.

Exchange information

“Our atmosphere is facing the 2024 election, which is not too long before our eyes, and if all of, say, the elites of this nation had an atmosphere to welcome it, not with tension, stiffness, especially in an atmosphere of anxiety,” Surya said.

Surya admitted that there was no overly formal discussion between him and Jokowi. Maybe we exchange more information, he said.

One of which was discussed was the development of the Unity Change Coalition’s presidential nomination, which had nominated Anies as its presidential candidate. At that time, Surya continued, Jokowi asked about the vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) who would accompany Anies.

So Pak Jokowi also asked who this vice president is. I said, I don’t think As far as I know, that’s Mr. Anies’ business, he-he-he. “Maybe Pak Anies knows better, yeah that’s about it,” he said.

He said there was no discussion regarding plans to reunite Anies and Jokowi. However, it is always possible for the two to meet. Yes, as I said from the beginning. If this atmosphere is conducted without tension, if you do not position them as adversaries, these as friends, who will benefit? this nation. All of us yearn for such thoughts, he said.

Do not question

Regarding the Nasdem seat in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology which was attributed to the general president of Pro Jokowi (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, Surya does not question it. Because, for him, the appointment of ministers is the prerogative of the president. So indeed he (Jokowi) used his prerogative and we are consistent in respecting it. In other words, the president can decide, want the morning, want the afternoon, want the afternoon, want to continue, want reshuffleI want to vote for anyone, and that’s the constitution, isn’t it? makeuphe said.

Anyway, he confessed, before it happened reshuffle, he also communicated with Jokowi. However, he refused to divulge the content of the conversation. It’s a bit, he jokes.

According to him, the main priority for Nasdem this time is to support the government of President Jokowi until the end, not just to take care of the needs of the cabinet portfolio. In principle, Nasdem will always respect this commitment.

Well, that’s the essence of understanding the maturity of our democracy in the processlearning by doing. Nasdem is committed and we will keep it. The options may be different, Surya said.

Separately, DPP Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), who is also Chairman of the DPR, Puan Maharani, at iNews Tower, Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon, declined to comment on the meeting between Surya and Jokowi. He also received no information about the content of the meeting.

You have to ask Pak Jokowi. It is true, I did not attend the meeting, nor did I ask Mr. Surya Paloh. I did not attend the meeting, Puan said.