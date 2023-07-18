Politics
26 Indian parties team up to take on PM Modi
Leaders of India’s 26 opposition parties have formed an alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in general elections scheduled for next year.
The opposition coalition will be called INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
The group will hold its next meeting – the third – in the city of Mumbai.
Key opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi of Congress, attended the meeting on Tuesday.
The leaders discussed issues such as seat sharing – how many seats each party would contest – and a common program for the election during the two-day meeting held in the city of Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) in the southern state of Karnataka.
“We are putting aside our political differences to save democracy,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference after the meeting.
But taking on Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – which won more than 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha (India’s lower house of parliament) in 2019 – will be a formidable challenge, even for a mostly united opposition.
Despite having a mixed record in recent state elections, the BJP still governs about 15 states (India has 28 states and eight federally administered territories), either by itself or as part of a coalition. It is India’s richest political party with a reported income of 19.17 billion rupees ($233.67 million; $178.4 million) in 2021-22. And his biggest strength in a national election is the popularity of Mr Modi, who was able to sway even voters who might have chosen a different party in state polls.
Meanwhile, opposition parties grapple with their own challenges.
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a deputy in March after he was found guilty and sentenced to prison in a defamation case linked to remarks made about Mr Modi’s surname at a campaign rally in 2019. Unless his legal challenge is successful, he will not be able to stand in next year’s elections.
Many opposition parties are also at odds with each other in states such as West Bengal and Delhi due to different political ideologies.
Some, like the Nationalist Congress Party, are fighting internal defections, while others are trying to deal with a lack of unity among senior state leaders.
However, observers say strong anti-BJP sentiment unites the opposition, prompting them to look beyond their differences.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the press conference that the meeting was “constructive” and “fruitful”.
“BJP, can you challenge INDIA? ” she asked.
Some reports said Sonia Gandhi would be named chair of the opposition alliance, but there was no official confirmation.
Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was also due to hold a meeting of 38 allies in the capital Delhi on Tuesday.
On Monday, BJP Chairman JP Nadda criticized the opposition meeting, saying its foundation was based on “the politics of selfishness”.
