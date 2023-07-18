Shaun Bailey: Partygate rule breaker joins House of Lords

Dressed in robes, Shaun Bailey was officially ‘presented’ as Baron Bailey of Paddington on Tuesday and sworn allegiance.

He was flanked by his supporters, former Brexit Party MEP Baroness Fox of Buckley and his Tory counterpart Lord Polak.

The former failed candidate for mayor of London was named by Boris Johnson in his controversial resignation honors list.

But Bailey was pressured to refuse after he and his campaign team were photographed at the so-called ‘jingle and mingle party’ at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

The party took place on December 14, 2020 at the height of the pandemic when many parts of the UK were not allowed to socialize during lockdown.

When the photos from the party were released, Bailey apologized on Twitter, saying: “I gave a speech to my team to thank them…it was a serious error in judgment at a time when Londoners were making immense sacrifices to keep us all safe and I deeply regret it.

Scotland Yard has reopened its investigation into the boozy gathering after the Mirror published video of the event last month. Bailey was not featured in the video, saying he “managed” to appear on BBC Newsnight.

The Liberal Democrats had called for Bailey to be barred from joining the Lords.

READ MORE:Police launch new Partygate investigation as new lockdown breaches are alleged

Deputy party leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak must confirm that he will ask for honors to be withdrawn from anyone found guilty of breaking the law.

“Anything less would be a complete mockery of his promise to lead with integrity.

“He should also step in to prevent Shaun Bailey from taking his place as a peer while this investigation unfolds.”

When asked if he should take his seat in the House of Lords, the Prime Minister’s press secretary replied: it is the business of the individual.

Benjamin Gascoigne, 40, Johnson’s former deputy chief of staff, also took his place on the Conservative benches at the Lords on Tuesday.

He too wore the traditional scarlet robes and swore allegiance to the king.

Lord Gascoigne was backed by former Tory minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park and his Tory counterpart Lord Udny-Lister.

READ MORE: The House of Lords: 342 a day and an average age of 70

Former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kit Malthouse followed the proceedings.

Lord Goldsmith recently left the front bench with a scathing attack on the government’s environmental apathy after coming under fire for his role in a campaign to undermine a House of Commons Privileges Committee investigation which found Johnson had lied to MPs with his party denials.

More than half of Johnsons’ peerage nominations have not been accepted by the vetting watchdog, the House of Lords Nominations Committee, with Tory MPs and close allies such as former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and former Foreign Secretary Nigel Adams reportedly among those blocked due to rules about being unable to sit in both houses.

Allies of the former prime minister have accused Rishi Sunak of removing names from the final list, but Downing Street has denied the claim.

Dorries announced her intention to step down as an MP before the list was published, although she has yet to officially step down.

Johnson and Adams announced their decision to follow suit soon after, with the former Tory leader leaving to protest the findings of the party’s investigation.