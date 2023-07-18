Donald Trump says he expects to be charged in January 6 riot investigation





Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he received a letter from prosecutors suggesting he was likely to face criminal charges for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter…stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury inquest, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The former president, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he received the letter on Sunday and was given a very short four-day window to report to a grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment.

This witch hunt is about election interference and a complete and utter political militarization of law enforcement, Trump said. This is a very sad and dark time for our Nation!

Trump, 77, is already facing charges from special counsel Smith for mishandling top-secret government documents after leaving the White House.

According to the indictment, Trump kept the records which included classified Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency records unsecured at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The judge presiding over the documents case is due to hold a hearing later Tuesday to discuss a date for the start of the trial.

Prosecutors have asked for a December start while Trump’s defense attorneys have asked for it to start after the November 2024 presidential election.

Multiple probes

Smith also investigated Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters seeking to block congressional certification of Bidens’ victory.

Georgia prosecutors are also investigating whether Trump unlawfully attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the southern state.

In his article on Truth Social, Trump argued that he had the right to protest an election that I fully believe was rigged and stolen and said he was being targeted because of the upcoming election.

The Justice Department has effectively issued a third indictment and arrested Joe Bidens’ NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is overwhelmingly dominating him in the presidential race, Trump said.

Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before, or even close to it.

According to the Washington Post, a target letter does not necessarily mean charges will be brought against the recipient. In his article on Truth Social, Trump did not specify what the potential charges against him might be.

