Xi stresses key environment tasks

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from July 17 to 18 in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to build a Beautiful China and to support the country’s high-quality growth with a high-quality ecological environment, saying Beijing will remain steadfast in meeting its climate commitments.

While reiterating China’s unwavering commitment to peak its carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Xi stressed that the ways, methods, pace and intensity of work to achieve these goals “should and must be” determined by China and free from outside interference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

The conference, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, was attended by senior officials, including members of the Party’s central leadership and top legislature, as well as senior officials from provincial regions participating via video link.

Xi told the conference that the next five years will be a crucial period in building a Beautiful China, stressing the need to firmly adhere to and practice the philosophy that clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

He called for a remarkable improvement in the living environment in urban and rural areas and for the nation to forge ahead with modernization characterized by harmony between humanity and nature.

While summarizing China’s achievements in building an ecological civilization over the past decade, Xi said China’s determination, intensity of measures and achievements in this regard are unprecedented.

Beijing has assumed its responsibilities as a great country and undergone a major transformation from participant to leader in global climate governance, he said. However, the President pointed out that the structural, fundamental and prevailing pressures related to ecological and environmental protection have not been fundamentally alleviated.

China’s socio-economic development has entered a stage of high-quality growth with faster steps towards a green and low-carbon transition, and the development of the country’s ecological civilization is now at a critical stage and needs to push forward amid accumulating pressures and heavy burdens, he said.

While summarizing China’s experience over the past decade and analyzing new situations and problems, Xi said a host of major relationships need to be balanced to promote the development of an ecological civilization.

The nation should continuously create new momentum and strength through high-level environmental protection, strive to build a green, low-carbon and circular economy system, and effectively reduce resources and environmental costs of development, he said.

He underscored the need to take strong action to address major ecological and environmental issues and strengthen coordination on policy goals and containment of pollutants, as well as between ministries and regions.

Xi reiterated the need to take a holistic and systematic approach to conserving and improving mountains, waters, forests, farmlands, grasslands and deserts, and finding the best solutions for ecological protection and restoration.

It is important to adopt the strictest systems and the most rigorous legal measures in the protection of ecology and the environment, and to encourage the whole of society to join these efforts, said the president.

Going forward, Xi called for continued and stronger measures in pollution control, saying more precise, science-based and law-based measures should be adopted.

He explained the need to promote green and low-carbon transition in growth patterns, which he said is the fundamental solution to ecological and environmental problems.

More work needs to be done to strengthen ecosystem diversity, stability and sustainability, including stronger protection measures and increased restoration and monitoring measures, he said.

China will continue to take proactive and steady steps towards peaking and carbon neutrality, with steps to implement the already deployed “1+N” political system and build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, Xi said.

“1+N” is the country’s high-level design for responding to climate change, with “1” representing an overarching directive issued by central authorities, and “N” representing specific action plans or policies for different industrial sectors.

The president also laid out a series of measures to support building a Beautiful China, including advancing legislative changes in related sectors and strengthening support for tax and tax policies.

He stressed the importance of promoting self-sufficiency in green and low-carbon science and technology, saying that addressing new pollutants responsible for climate change should be a key area of ​​China’s basic research.