House Republicans come to the defense of Donald Trump after he says he is the target of the January 6 inquiry





Washington — Congressional Republicans were quick to defend former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after it was revealed he received a letter informing him that he was the target of a federal investigation into efforts to prevent the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

House GOP leaders repeated familiar refrains about investigations involving Trump overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, saying the Justice Department was pursuing politically charged investigations in an effort to harm the former president, who is currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I guess under a Biden administration, Biden’s America, you would expect that,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters of the target letter Trump received. “If you notice, recently President Trump has risen in the polls and actually surpassed President Biden for re-election. So what are they doing now? Arm the government, go after their number one opponent. It’s over and over again.”

Representative Elise Stefanik, the third Republican in the House of Representatives, said the latest development is “another example of Joe Biden’s armed Justice Department targeting his main political opponent, Donald Trump.”

One of Trump’s most vocal defenders in Congress, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, called the so-called target letter sent to the former president “absolute bulls***.”

“That’s the only way Democrats can beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges,” the congresswoman said.

Trump revealed in a post on his Truth Social social media platform that he received a letter on Sunday saying he was the target of a federal grand jury investigation into efforts to reverse the 2020 election result. The former president said he had four days to appear before the grand jury.

He has not been charged as part of Smith’s investigation, and it is unclear what specific crimes he may be charged with.

Appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, Smith investigated attempts to thwart the peaceful transfer of power or Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from reaffirming Biden’s victory.

The investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 assault is the second involving Trump that Smith has overseen. The former president was indicted last month on charges stemming from the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents and faces 37 counts. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While some House Republicans have rushed to Trump’s defense, two of his opponents seeking the GOP presidential nomination have signaled it’s time for the party to move on from the former president.

“I have said all along that Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 should disqualify him from ever being president again,” former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor, congressman and governor of Arkansas, said he thinks Trump should suspend his campaign and called it “disappointing” that he refuses to opt out of the 2024 race.

Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration and was governor of South Carolina, reiterated that it was time for a “new generational leader”.

“The rest of this primary election is going to be about Trump. It’s going to be about lawsuits, it’s going to be about legal fees, it’s going to be about judges, and it’s going to just keep getting more and more distracting,” Haley told Fox News in an interview, adding, “We can’t keep dealing with this drama. We can’t keep dealing with negativity.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival, said there had been a “politicization” of the FBI and the Justice Department, as well as an “attempt to criminalize politics and try to criminalize differences.” But he also criticized Trump for his response to the Jan. 6 assault.

“There’s a difference between being charged with criminal charges and doing things like, like, I think he was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on,” DeSantis said of Trump at a campaign event in South Carolina. “He should have said it more forcefully, of course, but trying to criminalize it is a whole other matter.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is also seeking the Republican presidential nomination, said in a pair of tweets that he wanted to see the potential indictment before commenting on the case against Trump, but condemned his January 6 behavior as evidence “he doesn’t care about our country and our Constitution.”

“He lost the election and instead of accepting it he tried to overturn the election, undermine democracy and bring about January 6th. His lies have consequences. They lost us midterms and will lose us in 2024,” he tweeted.

