Prime Minister Modi says opposition unity is a cohort of corrupt, family-oriented politicians

Even as 26 opposition parties gathered in Bangalore on Tuesday to strategize to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly dismissed this exercise in coalition building as one that reeks of corruption, self-interest and promoting dynasty politics. Family first, nation nothing is the mantra of these parties, he said, and accused them of doublespeak on development and the welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in his address at the inauguration of a new integrated terminal at Port Blair Airport. I can say with great responsibility that our nation would have reached great heights in this 75th year of independence. There is no deficiency in the ability of us Indians. But the corrupt and family parties have always done a lot of injustice to ordinary Indians, he said.

Claiming that the electorate has already decided to give the NDA another mandate, Modi said that despite this, the parties responsible for this bad state of affairs have now opened up shop, referring to the opposition alliance.

Turning to poetry, the Prime Minister said that these parties say something, their status is something else, while calling themselves other and offering a different set of products. This fits perfectly with the 26 (parties) that have joined hands for 24 (Lok Sabha elections in 2024), he said.

Modi alleged that these parties have two things to offer in their shop: they sell caste poison and engage in unlimited corruption.

There was a song of yore – people put many faces (masks) on their faces When they all come in one frame, the first thought that comes to the minds of the countrymen is corruption which amounts to hundreds of thousands of rupees. Therefore, people say it is a gathering of rabid corrupt people. Their product – a guarantee of Rs 20 Lakh crore from scams, Modi said. The BJP has clearly not been complacent or indifferent to the opposition’s attempt to forge an alliance. Earlier, Modi used strong words at the Bhopal meeting after the opposition parties met in Patna on June 23. To counter the conclave of 26 parties, the BJP convened here an NDA meeting in which 38 parties participated. The more corrupt you are, the higher you are placed on a pedestal and regarded with more respect. Those of them who went to jail for engaging in bribes as ministers are special guests. If someone insults a community and is punished by a court, they are welcomed more warmly. If someone has been found guilty by a court for a scam worth millions of rupees, their qualification to attend that meeting increases. In fact, they ask these people to guide them. They have a lot of camaraderie with each other over corruption, Modi said in oblique references to Lalu Prasad, Rahul Gandhi and others.

He also attacked these opposition parties for encouraging nepotism, saying they are strong supporters of dynasty politics. For them, the mantra of democracy is “of the family, by the family and for the family”. Their motto and inspiration is family first, nation nothing, Modi said.

The Prime Minister further alleged that these parties want to overthrow the Constitution, spread hatred, engage in scams, practice appeasement and sacrifice the interest of the nation for the gains of their families.

Their common minimum program is to stop development, cover up bad governance and prevent any action against corruption, he said, adding that they remain silent whenever there is a scam in their states.

The Prime Minister also cited state-specific examples – violence in recent panchayat elections in West Bengal, attacks on girls and paper leaks in Rajasthan as well as alcohol scam (in Delhi) and corrupt practices in Tamil Nadu.

When the agencies take action against them, their tape recorder starts playing that it’s a conspiracy and they’re trapped, he said, adding that they give each other a clean look in all such cases.