Lost Israeli antiques reappear at Trump’s Florida residence





Israel has discovered that a set of old pottery lamps it loaned to the White House for a temporary display in 2019, and which it was trying to recover, ended up in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former US President Donald Trump, according to a report released Tuesday.

According to Haaretz, the items, which are part of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) National Treasures Collection, were shipped to the United States for a Hanukkah candle-lighting event at the White House during Trump’s presidency, with the approval of the IAA’s director at the time, and were due to be returned after a few weeks. Saul Fox, a top Jewish American donor to the Israel Antiquities Authority, was invited to the event.

The lamps arrived in the United States but ultimately were not displayed at the White House, after US government officials raised concerns that they may have come from the West Bank and that their display would have violated international antiquities law.

Israeli officials told Haaretz that the items remained in the United States for some time because the IAA did not want to send them back to Israel on a regular flight or with an international shipping company for fear that they would be damaged.

The Authority planned for one of its employees to travel to the United States and collect the lamps, but the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the entire operation was put on hold. The artifacts have been entrusted to Saul Fox in the meantime.

It’s unclear how, over the next three-and-a-half years, the lamps ended up at Trump’s Florida residence, but Israeli officials recently obtained confirmation that they were there.

The report said current IAA director Eli Escozido sought the help of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States in 2019, and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, to recover the artifacts.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, from left, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their children Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner, applaud during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Israel’s efforts have not been successful so far, the report says, without specifying why. It was unclear if Trump himself was aware the lamps were in his mansion.

Mar-a-Lago made headlines about a year ago after an FBI raid found hundreds of classified documents taken from the White House stored in boxes in a residence bathroom.

A source familiar with the missing lamps case told Haaretz he would not be surprised if “the items wanted by Israel were also discovered in a bathroom there”.

