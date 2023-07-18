China: Xi Jinping wants to strengthen the strategic partnership with Algeria





Chinese President Xi Jinping pleaded on Tuesday for stronger ties with Algeria during a meeting in Beijing with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as Beijing seeks to diversify its sources of energy supply. A strengthened partnership. Abdelmadjid Tebboune began a five-day state visit to China on Monday, the first since he became president of his country at the end of 2019. His Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingannounced that he wanted to strengthen relations between the two countries. “China is ready to work with Algeria to strengthen strategic communications, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and ensure the steady and long-term development of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership,” President Xi told Abdelmadjid Tebboune when they met at the People’s Palace in Beijing. Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, is seeking to join the BRICS group, which includes Russia and China, and presents itself as a counterweight to the dominant Western economic powers. The Algerian President thanked Xi Jinping for China’s support for Algeria’s bid to join the BRICS, which besides Russia and China include India, South Africa and Brazil, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Algeria draws closer to China and Russia “China is our most important friend,” the Algerian president said. The country has made notable investments in Algeria in the energy sector, including a contract between the Chinese oil and chemical group Sinopec and the Algerian Sonatrach. Sonatrach executives visited China in May to discuss energy cooperation and sign a gas delivery contract with their Chinese partners, according to Algérie Presse Service. Belonging to the BRICS group is an important objective for Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the field of foreign policy. In 2022, the Algerian president had assured that his country fulfilled “a good part” of the economic criteria to join the group. At the end of June, Abdelmadjid Tebboune took part in the virtual BRICS summit, when Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the group’s leaders to cooperate in the face of “selfish actions” by the West. The 77-year-old Algerian president paid a visit to Russia in June, during which agreements were signed to deepen “the strategic partnership” between the two countries. Algeria, a gas-exporting power, has maintained good relations with both its European neighbors and Russia, despite the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

