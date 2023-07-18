After the inauguration of Joko Widodo, PT Poso Energy was still being demonstrated by the inhabitants

– After its inauguration by President Joko Widodo, the hydroelectric plant (PLTA) belonging to PT Poso Energy was still the subject of protests by the inhabitants, the demonstrators called the Solidarity of the women of Sintuwu Raya Poso, organized a peaceful demonstration demanding that the company be responsible for the impact of this activity.

The peaceful protest, dominated by women, was held at the site of Poso 2, PT. Poso Energy, Sulewana Village, North Pamona District, Poso Regency, Central Sulawesi (Central Sulawesi), Tuesday (7/18-23) with a tight escort of dozens of Poso Police officers.

The peaceful action that took place was the second protest in response to the impact of a number of residents’ homes that were flooded by water due to PT’s activities. Poso energy.

The community was disappointed because the Poso hydroelectric plant did not fully integrate the important points resulting from the meeting between the representatives of the inhabitants and PT. Poso Energy, Poso Regency Government and Komnas HAM in Palu some time ago.

Head of Sintuwu Raya Poso Women’s Solidarity Executive Council, Nia Sudin in her speech in front of Poso 2 office of PT. Poso Energy said the ongoing action was not the initiative of the Solidarity Party, but rather the encouragement of women in Sulewana village, especially those affected.

According to him, in addition to carrying out peaceful protests, his party also reported to Komnas HAM, based on this report, Komnas HAM then conducted home visits to affected residents and met with the company.

Today we are organizing another joint action event to fight for the rights of those affected by the hydroelectric activity of Poso Energy in the village of Sulewana. We need achievement, not false promises, PT. Poso Energy must be responsible for restoring damage to the environment and ecosystem, Nia Sudin said.

Nia admits that the people of Sulewana village, especially those on the shores of Lake Poso, have been affected by PT’s activities for a very long time. Poso Energy, but so far the company has received no attention.

His party also hopes that related to this issue, the role of government in facilitating the affected communities, the role of government is necessary in the welfare of its people for material losses caused by PT activities. Poso Energy, so there must be strong action from the local government.

The existence of Poso Energy’s activities has seriously damaged the ecosystem and the homes of the inhabitants. The Regent of Poso must see and feel what women are feeling right now, 10 years is not a short time to feel the impact of the PT. Poso Energy for the Regent of Poso to take firm action against the company, he hoped.

Meanwhile, public relations for PT. Poso Energy, through Muhammad Safri, who received representatives of the peaceful action participants during the mediation effort, said that if the Solidarity Party knew the points of the meeting at the governor’s office some time ago, then the results of the meeting would be responded to by the company.

He admitted that his party had let the public know that the results of the meeting at the governor’s office i.e. Komnas HAM was waiting for a response from the company for mediation, where the company was waiting for a mediation letter, but so far he had not received the invitation for mediation.

“Our party will obey if there is an invitation to participate in the mediation process, where the mediation process aims to find common ground for issues that arise, in order to achieve a mutual agreement,” Safri explained.

On the nine important points that are at the heart of the demands of the inhabitants and women of the village of Sulewana, among others, PT. Poso Energi is conducting an environmental, social and gender study, and a dam lock test study, as it has caused environmental problems and community economic problems.

He also asked the local government to make recommendations to PT. Poso Energi, to reduce electric power capacity by not extending the construction plan of PLTA Poso Energi three and four in the villages of Tampemadoro and Pandiri.

The two-hour action ended in a safe and orderly manner with the tight escort of dozens of Poso Resort Police officers led directly by Poso Police Chief AKBP. Riski Fara Sandy.

Before disbanding, protesters threatened to return to action with even larger crowds if the desired mediation process failed to reach an agreement.**

