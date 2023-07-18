Boris Johnson’s legacy threatens with a by-election to replace him





When Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit last year to the Swallow pub and poured out a few pints, he seemed to leave patrons more in tune with his skills as a bartender than a politician. He asked me if it was a decent pint and it was, said Tony OShea, 55, holding up a picture on his phone of the moment Mr Johnson, then Prime Minister, served him a beer. Ever a fan, Mr OShea described Mr Johnson as a lovable thug he voted for in 2019. Across the pub, however, Jenny Moffatt, 73, had no complaints about the drinks served to her by Mr Johnson. But she described him as a buffoon, with a tendency to pontificate. Love him or laugh at him, Mr Johnson was an outsized presence both in British politics and here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the borough outside London he represented in Parliament. Now he’s gone: He was kicked out of Downing Street last summer and chose to resign his seat in Parliament last month after senior lawmakers ruled he lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties.

That leaves voters in his constituencies to decide on Thursday what kind of post-Johnson future they prefer to stay with the Tories or turn to Labour. Since the district was established in 2010, there have only been Conservative representatives in parliament, but the party now lags poorly in national opinion polls. Mr OShea, who runs a cleaning business, said he did not know who he would vote for on Thursday. There are plenty of people, regardless of what happened, who would still vote for Boris because of his character, he said. It is partly thanks to Mr Johnson’s tarnished legacy, however, that current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces three unwanted tests on Thursday in so-called by-election contests in local parliamentary constituencies that fall at a time of runaway inflation and economic stagnation. As well as Mr Johnson’s seat on the outskirts of London, there is a vacancy in Selby and Ainsty, in the north of England, where one of Mr Johnson’s allies, Nigel Adams, has also quit. In these two competitions, the Labor Party, the main opposition, feels the success.

A third contest was held when David Warburton, another Tory, resigned after admitting he had used cocaine. In the race to succeed him in Somerton and Frome in south-west England, the centrist Liberal Democrats are seen as the main challengers.

There is a feeling that the by-election is the end of the Boris Johnson era, this electoral test would not have happened without him, said Robert Hayward, a Conservative member of the House of Lords and polling expert. He added that because the three seats are contested in three very different areas, they will provide a rare insight into opinion across the country. For the Tories it will be a challenge and damaging if they lose all three, Mr Hayward said, while adding that if they won even one it would boost their morale considerably because expectations are so low. Perhaps surprisingly, given their poor standings in national polls, trailing Labor by around 20 percentage points, the Tories are optimistic in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where in the 2019 general election Mr Johnson won a relatively modest majority. However, the party is relying on local issues to back them up, rather than relying on affection for Mr Johnson. Indeed, the former prime minister was largely erased from Tory campaign literature, not being asked (or offered) to campaign for the new Tory challenger in his former district, Steve Tuckwell, and having only a brief phone call with him.

Boris Johnson was a marmite politician, said David Simmonds, a Tory lawmaker from nearby Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, referring to a salty, yeasty dough that Brits tend to either love or hate. There were people here who voted Conservative because they liked Boris Johnson and other people who stopped voting Conservative because they didn’t think he was the right fit, he added. But that’s history, he’s not on the ballot in this election, I think people moved on a while ago. Mr Tuckwell’s CV is strikingly different from that of Mr Johnson, who was educated at Eton College, Britain’s most famous private school, and the University of Oxford. By contrast, Mr Tuckwell stocked the shelves of a supermarket as a part-time job when he was young and then was employed as a postman.

Mr Tuckwell’s campaign emphasizes his local credentials in part because his main rival, Labor Party Danny Beales, is now an elected councilor in Camden, a borough in central London. (Mr Beales was born and brought up in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip district.)

The Tories also have a pressing local issue as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labor member, plans to extend an Ultra Low Emissions Zone to all London boroughs, including Uxbridge, effectively levying a charge on drivers of older, dirtier cars. The plan, known as ULEZ, is already working in central London and aims to improve the city’s air quality, which has proven to have contributed to the death of a girl in the city. The threatened new cost alarmed many drivers in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and Mr Tuckwell likened the ploy to the tactic of a famous highwayman, Dick Turpinan 18th-century figure whose exploits were romanticized after his execution and who, according to legend, may have once lived there. After all, Turpin demanded a few shillings, not four and a half thousand a year, Mr Tuckwell wrote, totaling the cost of running a non-compliant car every day of the year at more than 4,500, or about $5,870. Mr Beales has come under pressure over the issue and recently said that now is not the right time to expand ULEZ due to revenue pressure.

But that’s not enough to satisfy some. Outside his home, Neil Wingerath said the new rules would cost him £12.50 every time he drove his 13-year-old Land Rover SUV. I’m not a Conservative but I’m sure I’m voting Conservative because of ULEZ, said Mr. Wingerath, 67, a retired accountant, who added that the resale value of his car had halved since news of ULEZ’s expansion in the area was announced. They are unsaleable locally. Even on this most local issue, however, there is no escaping the legacy of Mr Johnson who, in a newspaper article, recently condemned sheer stubborn cruelty, of the ULEZ extension outside of London. Critics point out that the policy was brought to central London, by none other than Mr Johnson himself when he was mayor of the city.

