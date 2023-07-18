Coalitions of negativity never succeed, says PM Modi

The 25-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a coalition of contributions, not coercion, with development as its main objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said July 18, drawing a line between the NDA and the new opposition alliance, INDIA, announced in Bangalore the same day.

The prime minister was addressing leaders of 38 parties who had gathered for a BJP-led NDA meeting in New Delhi. He thanked the NDA leadership for trusting him and said he could make mistakes, but I wouldn’t do anything out of bad intentions.

Political parties meet updates | No part is big or small in NES: PM Modi

The meeting, held as the alliance completes its 25th anniversary (with several changes in the number of constituents), saw Mr Modi pay tribute to founding NDA members Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Balasaheb Thackeray, Parkash Singh Badal, George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav. He said it was heartwarming to see their true heirs present at the meeting, a direct reference to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Akali Dal (Dhindsa). The Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal witnessed splits, with Mr. Shinde and Mr. Dhindsa joining the NDA.

Mr Modi said coalitions that start with negativity have never succeeded, attesting to the endurance of the NDA as it was formed in 1998 with a positive agenda of governance and stability. He said stability brings with it the strength to make decisions that span the ages and bring glory.

He said alliances forged by opposition parties, like the one agreed on Tuesday, have been destroyed by coercion. The United Progressive Alliance government was a recent example where there was high command over the prime ministership, corruption and no accountability.

Whenever scams have come to light, it has been called a coercion of the coalition to turn a blind eye, he said. We are lucky that NDA is the opposite of that. Ours is a coalition of force and not of coercion, a coalition of contributions and not of coercion. Credit and responsibility belong to all. No party is considered big or small, we are here for a common goal. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won more seats than needed for a majority, but the government was that of the NDA, he said.

The prime minister said the opposition was repeating the mistake of doubting the understanding of ordinary people. People know why these parties come together and what is the glue that holds them together, he said.

He attacked the behavior of the opposition as having no respect for mandates.

When we were in opposition, we were already doing constructive politics. We have never adopted a negative agenda, we have assumed our responsibility as an opposition. We exposed government scams and acts of omission and commission, but we did not disrespect mandates. We have also never sought help from foreign countries to destabilize the government (a reference to remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhis abroad), nor have we hindered development. Nowadays, we find that many state governments do not allow central regimes in their states; if implemented, they are not implemented constructively, chief ministers of non-BJP led governments believe that if central government programs are successful, it will affect their own survival, he said.

He disclosed that he has written countless letters to chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states for the implementation of schemes like Har Ghar Jal (tap water scheme).

He said the policy of the NDA is nation first, nation security first, progress and people empowerment first.

Politics can have rivalry but not enmity. But unfortunately, the opposition has only one identity to insult and mock us. Despite this, the NDA has always put the country above politics. We did not take party politics into consideration when the late President Pranab Mukherjee received the Bharat Ratna under an NDA government. Top leaders like Mulayam Singh, Sharad Pawar, Ghulam nabi Azad, Tarun Gogoi, SC Jamir and Muzzaffar Baig received Padma awards. We have accepted and respected their input. This democratic spirit will permeate all the work of the NDA government, he said.

He spoke at length about the NDA’s poverty alleviation programs, which he said were closely linked to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia. He mentioned several NDA social protection schemes and said that over the past nine years, the government has disbursed more than 30 lakh crores into these schemes and through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) avoided 3 lakh crores from reaching bogus beneficiaries.

He highlighted the empowerment of women as one of the highest priorities of the NDA government. The NDA government was privileged to see the first tribal woman as president of India in her tenure, he said.

He said that people in India and even in foreign countries, who had made major deals with the government during an election year, clearly knew that the NDA would return to power. With the collective strength of our alliance, we who got 38% of the vote in 2014, 45% of the vote in 2019 will come back with more than 50% of the vote in 2024, he said.

Tuesday’s NDA meeting also passed a unanimous resolution that the alliance will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have also decided that our effort will be to win the next polls with a bigger margin to better serve the country, said Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel.

The resolution was proposed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and seconded by Edappadi K. Palaniswami of AIADMK and Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad.