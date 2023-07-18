It’s actually common to indict leaders of democracies – Foreign Policy





When Donald Trump became the first former US president to face federal criminal charges on June 9, it set the stage for a legal battle that could test America’s legal and political systems. The charges 37 in total relate to Trump’s storage of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

When Donald Trump became the first former US president to face federal criminal charges on June 9, it set the stage for a legal battle that could test America’s legal and political systems. The charges 37 in total relate to Trump’s storage of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

While Trump has pleaded not guilty, the American public will be watching his case closely to see what he reveals about Americas ability to hold its most powerful citizens to account. Trump is already claiming the indictment is a Biden administration witch hunt and hoax.

They are also suing me as RETRIBUTION for the Republicans in Congress who are suing them, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, days before the indictment. The difference is that they created major crimes, I didn’t create any!

Many Republicans also question the motivation and timing of the indictment. Senator Ted Cruz called it a political persecution, while former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker called it a banana republic.

But despite claims that prosecuting Trump means a slide toward autocracy, the indictment and sentencing of former leaders of democratic and semi-democratic countries around the world is, in fact, quite common.

A foreign policy analysis found that at least 78 leaders from 53 democratic or semi-democratic countries, the vast majority of whom successfully held democratic elections as a result of indictments, have been indicted since 2000. Countries and territories with a partially free or free score on Freedom Houses’ Global Freedom Rankings, a total of 143, were included in this analysis.

Where leaders have been charged since 2000

Show on desktop to explore more details about each case.

Hover over or click on each country for more information on each case.

A map of the world shows the 53 free or partially free countries where leaders have been prosecuted for crimes since 2000. Included are the United States (Donald Trump), France, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea and dozens of other democracies.

Note: Freedom House assigns a total of 210 countries and territories a score of 0 to 100 based on their political rights and civil liberties scores, which examine freedom of speech, the electoral process, government functionality, and more. The combination of these two scores determines a status of free, partially free or not free. See chart for details.

Note: Vanuatus Charlot Salwai was convicted on some counts but cleared of others. This chart excludes convicted leaders who were later cleared.

Some of the world’s richest and most influential nations have not only indicted but also convicted former leaders on serious charges. In the past five years alone, South Korea has convicted two of its former presidents of corruption: Lee Myung-bak, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, and his successor, Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in 2017. Both have since been pardoned by sitting presidents while serving their roughly two-decade sentences.

South Korea suffers from a history of collusion and corruption between politicians and giant corporations, known as chaebol. This old way of doing business helped put two more Korean leaders behind bars just before the turn of the century, bringing the number of Korean leaders convicted in the past 30 years to four.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was also found guilty of corruption in 2021 and sentenced to three years in prison. Two of those years have been suspended, and the remaining year will be served under house arrest, as a Paris court confirmed last May. And just last year, former Bolivian President Jeanine Aez, who ran as the proposed interim president in 2019 following the resignation of her predecessor, Evo Morales, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was charged with illegally assuming the presidency.

Note: This list includes those who were acquitted and those whose charges were dropped.

Trump’s criminal cases are unlikely to fall under the same political pressures that exonerated him in his two previous impeachment trials, but if he were acquitted he would not be the first. Charismatic and recently deceased Italian statesman Silvio Berlusconi had a historic stint in his home country’s unstable justice system. He has been convicted only once in more than 30 court cases and acquitted in 10 on charges ranging from bribery to paying for sex with a minor. Two former Taiwanese presidents, Lee Teng-hui and Ma Ying-jeou, were also acquitted of embezzlement in 2013 and leaking confidential information in 2019, respectively.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), a legal institution without its own enforcement mechanisms, has charged many leaders with crimes, for which they have been prosecuted in the organization’s judicial divisions. Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta and Ivorian Laurent Gbagbo have both been charged by the ICC with crimes against humanity; Kenyatta’s charges brought before he was president were dropped, while Gbagbo was acquitted. Gbagbo’s charges relate to a five-month period of chaos and violence following his defeat in the country’s 2010 presidential election.

Prosecutions can destabilize democracies… A uniformed policeman grimaces and leans back as he fires a tear gas shell at supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest in Karachi May 9.

Of course, prosecuting a former leader can also stir up political tensions and destabilize domestic politics. One of the most contemporary examples is Israel, where corruption charges against Benjamin Netanyahu sparked a political crisis in 2019 that continues to run its course. This has resulted in a tumultuous power shift that has seen five elections in four years with Netanyahu returning as prime minister in December 2022 despite his legal troubles. It is unclear if the hell will be found guilty or if the courts could enforce a guilty verdict.

Back in power, Netanyahu proposed a sweeping judicial overhaul that would give him the final say on judicial appointments and his government the power to overturn Supreme Court rulings. The proposal has led to mass protests this year, and opponents are calling it a conflict of interest because Netanyahu remains a criminal defendant.

Former leaders have also taken extreme measures to avoid serving time after conviction, as several have done in El Salvador. Since a brutal civil war that ended in the 1990s, many of the country’s presidents have faced legal problems, often corruption. Two presidents, Mauricio Funes and Salvador Snchez Cern, both fled to Nicaragua, where they avoided prison. Francisco Flores Prez, president in the early 2000s, died awaiting trial in 2016. The country’s only leader to have served a sentence since 2000 is Antonio Sacaagain, for corruption.

And in countries that have not yet established a strong democracy and where the military wields considerable power, political leaders who have fallen out of favor with the military are more vulnerable to indictment and imprisonment. A slew of prime ministers have been charged or imprisoned in Pakistan, the latest being cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. Khan’s brief arrest in May sparked nationwide protests and a more intense military crackdown on other party leaders ahead of this fall’s general election.

…or help restore democratic legitimacy. A spiky-haired protester wearing a red jacket over a dark shirt raises his fist and shouts in front of a wall decoration that displays a grimacing caricature of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye.

But indictments of leaders are not always a bad thing for democracies. They can help restore democratic legitimacy and serve as a way to address past injustices of dictatorial regimes, as seen in the trials of former Argentine presidents Jorge Rafael Videla and Reynaldo Bignone and former Uruguayan presidents Juan Mara Bordaberry and Gregorio Conrado Ivarez. Similarly in South Korea, the imprisonments of military dictator Chun Doo-hwan and former president Roh Tae-woo for their role in the fatal suppression of the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980 served as a victory for the fledgling democracy.

There is no master plan for how Trump affairs will play out. In some contexts, the trial of a former president has been a major test for democracy, while in others it has demonstrated the independence of judicial institutions. One thing is certain: whatever happens in the United States is likely to do more to cement the opinions of the country’s institutions than of the former president himself.

Editing and fact-checking by James Palmer and Drew Gorman. Graphics and creative direction by Lori Kelley. Photographic research by Brooks Robinson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/07/18/democracy-law-indictment-leaders-trump-bolsonaro-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos