Michigan charges 16 fake Donald Trump voters with crimes

Michigan’s attorney general on Tuesday filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as bogus voters for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate voters despite Joe Bidens winning the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that the 16 people would receive eight criminal charges, including two counts of forgery, which is a 14-year felony. The group includes Kathy Berden, a member of the Republican National Committee, and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

It would be mischief of the greatest magnitude if my department did not act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the legally cast votes of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election, Nessel said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House after the charges were announced.

The group reportedly met on December 14, 2020 and signed several certificates stating that they were qualified voters for Trump. These false documents were then forwarded to the US Senate and the National Archives.

In January of last year, Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans.

Nessel alleged a coordinated effort among Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, to push so-called alternative voter lists with fake documents. She said she wanted federal authorities to do an assessment for possible charges.

