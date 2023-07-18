PM Modi at NDA meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the National Democratic Alliance had never sought help from foreign countries to oppose the Indian government. The statement comes as a mockery of Rahul Gandhi’s remark he made during his trips to the UK and US this year where he criticized BJP-ruling Prime Minister Modi and claimed democracy was under attack in the country. In February this year, during his trip to Cambridge University in the UK, also his alma mater, Rahul said: “Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. “The institutional framework required for a democracy…Parliament, free press, judiciary, just the idea of ​​mobilization – all of that is getting limited. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy,” he said during his speech. The Congress leader’s statement drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party which demanded an apology from the former MP for Wayanad and also raised the issue in the subsequent budget session of Parliament. Again in June, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Modi during his six-day, three-city tour of the United States. “I think if you sit Modi ji next to God, Modi ji will start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would become confused as to what I have created. Prime Minister Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance meeting in New Delhi, hours after like-minded opposition parties wrapped up their meeting in Bengaluru in Karnataka. The NDA meeting was attended by 38 allies including Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukta), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Apna Dal, All Jharkhand Students Union, Hindustan Awam Morcha, Kuki People’s Alliance (Manipur), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Neiphi u Rio, Naga Popular Front.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/nda-never-sought-foreign-help-to-oppose-indian-govt-pm-modi-at-nda-meeting-1616842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos