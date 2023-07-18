Politics
Can China claim the moon? Xi Jinping’s bid to win the new space race | Science | News
A Long March-5B Y3 rocket carrying the laboratory module of China’s Wentian space station
Will China win the next space race or are we headed for conflict in space? Space is important for China, a symbol of its bright future.
Exploring the vast cosmos, developing the space industry and making China a space power is our eternal dream. The space dream is part of the dream of making China stronger, President Xi Jinping has said.
Space has excited China’s growing middle class in a way that hasn’t inspired its great rival the United States since the heady days of the first moon race against the Soviet Union.
Indeed, in the communist country, it is not uncommon to come across statues of astronauts and space-themed cafes as space takes root in the Chinese psyche.
Will they become the leading space nation, mining the moon and asteroids mining crucial minerals and metals that could transform energy production on Earth, eventually producing superweapons?
China has said it plans to put its own astronauts on the moon by 2030, possibly sooner, and prospect for resources there, already its unmanned lunar rover has found a potentially important new mineral on the lunar surface.
The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft aboard the Long March-2F rocket
As the United States prepares to send astronauts around the moon next year on its Artemis 2 mission and moves forward with the crewed lunar landing of Artemis 3 a year in 2025 or 2026, the race for the moon between America and China is tightening and the next few years could determine who will have the upper hand.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson doesn’t mince words when it comes to China, warning: It’s a fact: we were in a space race. He thinks Beijing could gain a foothold and try to dominate the most resource-rich spots on the lunar surface or even shut out the United States and other nations altogether.
At a recent congressional budget hearing, he held up a photo of the cratered lunar-craterd south pole that has valuable water ice resources in its permanently shadowed regions.
This is where we are going and where China is going, with so many craters it is a dangerous place to land, he explained.
My concern is that if China came first and said this is our territory, you stay out.
Others are not so sure that China would seize land on the moon.
I’m dubious, said Victoria Samson, Washington director of the Secure World Foundation.
She points out that China, like the United States, has signed the United Nations Outer Space Treaty, which prevents nations from making territorial claims on the moon.
Xi Jinping
But would China stick to the treaty if it meant establishing dominance in space and access to valuable resources? Many think not.
Although China spends less than America on space, several worrying factors are at work. First, there is no distinction between China’s civilian and military space program as there is in the United States.
The money China will have for its space effort as it develops as an economic superpower will increase dramatically. Moreover, its government can also decide to spend it as it wishes without the need for a democratic mandate.
China seeks to dominate the Third Space Age, and it has a long-term plan to achieve this.
The first space age was the race for the Moon and the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union, it ended with the fall of the USSR in 1991.
The second space age was again dominated by governments and space stations, but with an increasing number of other countries involved.
The Third Age began about a decade ago when Elon Musks SpaceX repurposed a basic booster rocket.
Today, there are more countries than ever involved, including a growing number of commercial enterprises.
It has never been busier, for example over the next decade there are 106 planned missions, manned and unmanned, to the Moon.
China’s Chang’e 5 spacecraft in 2021
Space is part of every life, having become a basic technology of modern life, it is everywhere, every day, more and more complicated, with more rewards and more risks. In retrospect, the first two Space Ages seem straightforward, as the United States and the USSR generally stayed away from each other.
Today, space is so important to society and national defense that it is a source of tension and conflict far greater than ever before.
As China enters the big leagues in space, tensions are rising between the two countries and are being aggravated by China’s reluctance to cooperate.
For example, when one of their large satellites re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere, possibly causing danger on the ground, China will give no warning.
Recently, the United States sent a possible collision alert to China’s Shenzhou space station when a small satellite approached. He received no response from the Chinese space authorities.
In 2021, China used its Shijian-21 spacecraft to dock with a defunct satellite and tow it into graveyard orbit. This capability has raised alarms that it could be used as a weapon to interfere with US satellites.
It’s entirely possible they could catch up and overtake us, absolutely, Space Force Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno said during a visit to Australia as China launched its 10th crew to its Shenzhou space station. The progress they have made has been incredibly fast.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was rebuffed during his recent trip to Beijing. He wanted to establish a clear military communication channel between the superpowers saying it was vital that we have this kind of military-to-military communications, but added that at this time China is not agreeing to move forward.
In this era of intense strategic rivalry in the air, at sea, and now in space, the lack of contact increases the risk that a single mishap could ignite conflict.
Landing on the Moon in 2020, Change 5 was the first mission to bring back lunar rock samples from a Soviet craft in 1976.
In them, Chinese scientists have discovered a new mineral. Changesite-(Y) is a phosphate mineral, named after the lunar mission it was found on.
It has a columnar crystal shape and is semi-transparent. What is interesting about this is that it contains helium 3, an isotope that some believe could be a source of energy in the future, as it is a potential source of nuclear fusion energy.
Analyzing the composition of lunar soil and lunar rock samples and studying nuclear science to assess potential nuclear energy resources on the moon is one of the strategic goals of China’s lunar exploration project, according to a Chinese state press release.
In theory, one gram of helium-3 could release a large amount of energy, and there are over one million metric tons of helium-3 on the Moon.
China is already setting up international collaboration regarding its lunar base. Russia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization have signed agreements, with more than ten other countries and organizations currently negotiating agreements, including Malaysia and Venezuela.
The headquarters of the organization will be located in a new space-themed metropolis, Deep Space Science City, in Anhui province.
China’s next goal in its lunar exploration plans will be the launch of the Queqiao-2 lunar communications relay satellite early next year.
This will be followed by the Change-6 which will return samples from the far side of the Moon. Next is Change-7, consisting of an orbiter, lander, rover and hopping spacecraft designed to search for water ice in permanently shadowed craters at the south pole. Change-8 will then land near the Change-7 site, carrying a robot designed to test 3D printing bricks from lunar regolith.
Then China will be ready to put boots on the Moon.
For example, China already has its Shenzhou space station, rovers on the Moon and Mars, its own Satnav system, a suite of high-resolution Earth observation satellites, a growing number of world-class astronomical observatories, and Mozi, the world’s first quantum communications satellite. And in Gansu province, there is a Mars simulation base.
Now he wants a base on the Moon, and he intends to beat the United States by bringing samples from Mars to Earth, as well as missions to Jupiter, Saturn and beyond.
It also plans a reusable rocket to rival Elon Musks SpaceX, next-generation spacecraft, hypersonic gliding vehicles as well as constellations of application satellites circling the Earth.
Space is a way for him to project his growing power on our planet.
Indeed, a recent survey was conducted among young people in the United States and China. They were given five choices of what they would like to be when they grow up. Young Americans have chosen YouTube Influencer.
The choice among the young Chinese students was the astronaut.
- Dr. David Whitehouse’s latest book, The Alien Perspective (Icon Books), is out now.
