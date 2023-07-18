What is nikah’s illegal case against Imran Khan?





Since the start of the year, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s time has been mostly spent attending court hearings.

He is implicated in dozens of cases ranging from corruption to riots, having an undeclared daughter and even the murder of one of his own party members. But one case returned after apparently being buried.

Imran Khan allegedly married his wife, Bushra Begum, illegally or outside the limits of Sharia.

One of the reasons the case was originally dismissed was that the nikkah took place in Lahore, but the case was filed in Islamabad. But Islamabad, where Imran Khan has a sprawling home, became a factor in the case, prompting it to open up again.

The case is a private complaint filed by a citizen named Muhammad Haneef against Imran Khan. He alleges that Imran Khan not only illegally married Bushra Begum, but did so with full knowledge of all its implications.

The case says the Bushra Begum finalized a divorce from her husband in November 2017. Her three-month iddat term was due to end at the end of January 2018, after which she could legally remarry.

However, the case alleges that Bushra Begum made a prophecy that good things could happen for her and Imran Khan if they start living together from day one of 2018.

The case also states that Imran and Bushra celebrated their nikkah on January 1, 2018. It also claims that she herself told Mufti Muhammad Saeed in the presence of Aun Chaudhry that his iddat had not been completed.

The petitioner alleged that not only was the nikkah celebrated earlier this year, but the couple were also living together as spouses at the Imran Khans Bani Gala residence.

In February, according to the petition, another nikkah ceremony was held in Lahore when the iddat of Bushra Begums was officially completed. The second nikkah was also presided over by Mufti Saeed, who has now appeared as a witness in the case.

Mentioning the fact that the couple lived together in Bani Gala after their first nikkah, the petitioner has now argued that the case can be heard in Islamabad. The district court declaring the case admissible, the case is reopened again.

