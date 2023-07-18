Saudi Arabia buys Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit





The Turkish President and the Saudi Crown Prince attended the signing ceremony between Turkey’s Baykar Military Company and the Saudi Defense Ministry during Erdogan’s first stop on his Gulf tour.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) kisses Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) before a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (PA) Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to buy Turkish drones, one of many lucrative contracts won for the Turkish economy as Ankara reaps the benefits of President Tayyip Erdogan’s recent diplomatic campaign to tighten ties with Arab countries. Erdogan arrived in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday for the first leg of a Gulf tour and attended, together with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the signing ceremony of an agreement between Turkish defense company Baykar and the Saudi Ministry of Defense, the Saudi Press Agency reported. SPA reported. Saudi Arabia will acquire the drones “with the aim of improving the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and enhancing its defense and manufacturing capabilities,” Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet on Tuesday. When Ankara launched a diplomatic drive to restore ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in 2021, Gulf investments and funding helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy and foreign exchange reserves. In addition, two acquisition contracts were signed between @modgovksa And @BaykarTechunder which @modgovksa will acquire drones, with the aim of improving the readiness of the Kingdom’s armed forces and strengthening its defense and manufacturing capabilities. – Khalid bin Salman (@kbsalsaud) July 18, 2023 Read next: $5 billion deposited by Saudi Arabia in the Central Bank of Turkey On another note, Erdogan will travel to Qatar on Tuesday for the second leg of his first Gulf tour since being re-elected in May, and he is due to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. Erdogan and Prince Mohammed witnessed the signing of a defense cooperation plan by Prince Khalid and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, according to SPA. In addition, the two countries have also signed several MoUs in different sectors including energy, real estate and direct investment. Additionally, according to Ankara, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited the United Arab Emirates last month to discuss “economic cooperation opportunities” with their counterparts and met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Turkey mends ties Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022 and Prince Mohammed visited Turkey in June the previous year. The Turkish president’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia comes as Turkey struggles with a currency depreciation and high inflation that have hurt its economy. As Ankara looks to non-Western friends for ways to improve its economy, the two nations will sign several agreements during Erdogan’s visit, a senior Saudi official has said. AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. After being re-elected in May for a second five-year term, Erdogan’s trip to the Gulf will be followed by a visit to northern Cyprus, which Turkey invaded and occupied in 1974. AFP. “The growing Gulf interest in investment in various sectors is a boost for Turkey, which is trying to increase its exports to help alleviate its economic problems,” he added of Gulf-Turkey relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/ksa-buys-turkish-drones-during-erdogans-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos