Jhonny G. Plate Arrested by Attorney General’s Office, Jokowi Names Replacement





Advertisement TOPMETRO.NEWS – President Joko Widodo has officially appointed a number of ministers and deputy ministers to his cabinet for the remainder of the 2019-2024 term. The inauguration led by President Joko Widodo took place on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the State Palace in the presence of all levels of coordinating ministers and ministers, as well as senior state officials. A number of officials appointed by President Joko Widodo are Budi Arie Setiadi as Minister of Communication and IT (Menkominfo). READ ALSO | Eco-friendly electric vehicles, let's fuel vehicles for net zero emissions As reported by TOPMETRO.NEWS on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Budi Arie replaced Johnny G. Plate, who is currently still dealing with the Attorney General's Office over a corruption case. In addition to the name of Budi Arie, Jokowi also named several names, starting with Pahala Nugraha Mansury as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nezar Patria as Deputy Minister of Communication and Information, Paiman Rahardjo as Deputy Minister of PDT, Rosan Perkasa Roslani as Deputy Minister of BUMN, Saiful Rahmat as Deputy Minister of Religion. READ ALSO | USU Academician Roy Fachraby Ginting expects President Jokowi to appoint Professor Muryanto Amin as Acting Governor of North Sumatra Budi Arie's appointment was based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 62/P of 2023 regarding the appointment of the Minister of Communication and Information Technology to the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia for the period 2019-2024. In addition, the Deputy Ministers were sworn in based on Presidential Decree Number 32/M/2023 regarding the dismissal and appointment of Deputy Ministers of the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia, which was read by the Deputy Minister of Administrative Affairs of the Ministry of State Secretariat Nanik Purwanti. After the reading of the presidential decree, President Jokowi presided over the reading of the oath of office which was imitated by Budi Arie Setiadi as well as the deputy ministers. READ ALSO | Mini Bus vs Train Collision in Asahan, 1 kill and 1 critical Besides ministers and deputy ministers, President Joko Widodo also appointed Djan Faridz and Gandi Sulistyanto as members of the Presidential Advisory Council. Budi Arie Setiadi was himself previously Deputy Minister of Rural Affairs, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Wamendes PDT). Now he has been nominated by President Joko Widodo to replace NasDem politician.

