Accommodation barge for asylum seekers arrives as UK passes controversial migration bill





An accommodation barge for asylum seekers arrives as the UK passes a controversial migration bill that aims to deport people to ‘safe’ countries like Rwanda.

An accommodation barge has arrived in the English town of Portland, Dorset, where it will house 500 asylum seekers. The Bibby Stockholm arrived a month later than expected, and just hours after Britain’s parliament passed a controversial migration bill that the United Nations has called contrary to international law. Under the new law, anyone reaching the country illegally by boat will be denied the right to seek asylum in the UK. It also includes measures to transfer all irregular arrivals to “safe” third countries such as Rwanda, although the Rwandan plan has so far been blocked by the Court of Appeal. The first asylum seekers are expected to board the Bibby Stockholm later this month. Both the boat and the bill are part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s strategy to stop migrants reaching the UK in small boats across the English Channel. In 2022, more than 45,000 people have done so and several have lost their lives in the attempt. The legislation has already been passed by Parliament and now only needs the approval of King Charles III to become law. Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan The Rwandan plan, announced last year by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights – which is separate from the European Union – and is still mired in legal challenges. Last month, the British government said it would appeal a judgment by three Court of Appeal judges who ruled that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country. The move followed a challenge to the policy by 10 migrants and a charity supporting asylum seekers. Sunak said he respects the court but “fundamentally” disagrees with the judges’ findings. To date, no deportation flights to Rwanda have taken place. Rights groups accuse Rwanda – ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the 1994 genocide that killed an estimated 800,000 people – of suppressing free speech and political opposition.

