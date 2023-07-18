Court summons Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case





The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, alleges that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Imran Khan on January 1, 2018, before the end of his iddat period, which he says is against Islamic law and Muslim norms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – July 18, 2023) A district and session court in the federal capital has ruled that a case challenging the legality of the marriage between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi is admissible.

Civil Judge Qudratullah, who reserved the verdict a day earlier, issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and his wife, summoning them to appear in court on July 20.

The case had been referred to a civil judge by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan, who overturned an earlier verdict by a civil court that declared the petition inadmissible.

The plaintiff presented statements from Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who performed the wedding ceremony between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry, a close friend of Imran Khan and one of the witnesses to the wedding.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who headed the couple’s Nikah, said Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during his iddat period, although he was aware of the circumstances.

In his court statement, Saeed mentioned that he celebrated Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018, based on an assurance from a woman claiming to be the former first lady’s sister.

“Later, the former prime minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again, because the first time was against Sharia,” Saeed said.

He further explained that the first Nikah took place while Bushra Bibi’s iddat was not completed.

According to Saeed, Imran Khan informed him that Bushra Bibi had divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that Imran Khan would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan if he married her.

Mufti Saeed confirmed that the first Nikah was illegal and executed based on this “prediction”.

In February 2018, PTI announced the marriage of Imran Khan and Bushra Riaz Watoo, now known as Bushra Bibi, who is a respected healer. The ceremony took place in Lahore.

Imran Khan’s sisters did not attend the ceremony, but the bride’s mother and friends were present at the intimate event.

Mufti Saeed, who was a member of the PTI Central Committee at the time, led the Nikah, with former PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari as witnesses.

Prior to his marriage to the spiritual guide, Imran Khan had been married twice.

His first marriage was to Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which ended in 2004. He has two children, Suleman and Qasim, from his first wife, and they live with their mother.

Her second marriage was to Reham Khan in January 2015, which ended after a short span of 10 months.

