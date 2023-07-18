‘Alliance based on negativity never succeeds’: PM Modi targets opposition alliance, calls NDA a rainbow of regional aspirations | India News







“NDA believes in nation first, nation security first, progress first, people empowerment first,” Means PM said while addressing a key NDA meeting.

Live updates: NDA vs opposition meetings

Target the opposition alliance

Citing the example of the pre-2014 alliances, Prime Minister Modi said that they were out of office, but what did the country get – political paralysis, corruption, multiple centers of power, scams.

“The coercion of the alliance has been used to justify all the ills that afflict governance,” he said and added, “We are lucky that the NDA is the exact opposite because for us the covenant is not a coercion but a coalition of strength and contribution.” NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the National Democratic Alliance a rainbow of regional aspirations and predicted that the ruling alliance would return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with more than 50% of the vote.“NDA believes in nation first, nation security first, progress first, people empowerment first,” Means PM said while addressing a key NDA meeting.Target the opposition alliance who called himself “INDIA” During his second meeting today in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi said, “Any political alliance formed on the basis of negativity never succeeds. When an alliance is based on casteism, regionalism, corruption, it harms the country a lot.”Citing the example of the pre-2014 alliances, Prime Minister Modi said that they were out of office, but what did the country get – political paralysis, corruption, multiple centers of power, scams.“The coercion of the alliance has been used to justify all the ills that afflict governance,” he said and added, “We are lucky that the NDA is the exact opposite because for us the covenant is not a coercion but a coalition of strength and contribution.” “The NDA was not formed for power. It was not formed against anyone. It was not formed to remove anyone from power. The NDA was formed to give the country a stable government,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“A stable government can change the direction of the country. We have seen it under the rule of Atalji and we have also seen it in the last 9 years,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the NDA was playing positive and constructive politics even when in opposition. “We stood against governments, we exposed their corruption, but we never shied away from our responsibilities,” he said.

“We have never sought foreign aid to oppose the government,” Prime Minister Modi said during an apparent search in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At the end of his speech, Prime Minister Modi reached out to the NDA partners and said there would have been occasions when they should have felt neglected over the past 9 years and thanked them for “never complaining and always supporting the alliance”.

Show Alliances formed with negativity have never worked: PM Narendra Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/any-alliance-based-on-negativity-never-succeeds-pm-modi-targets-opposition-alliance-calls-nda-a-rainbow-of-regional-aspirations/articleshow/101876590.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos