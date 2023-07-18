Trump lawyers ask judge in docs case to consider campaign timeline





FORT PIERCE, Fla., July 18 (Reuters) – Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a U.S. federal judge not to treat the former president the same as any other defendant when setting the timing of his trial for mishandling classified documents, citing his presidential campaign.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense documents after leaving office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, to consider the timing of the U.S. presidential campaign when deciding when to schedule the trial.

Cannon did not set a trial date at the hearing, which Trump did not attend, but appeared skeptical of prosecutors’ request for a December start. She asked prosecutor Jay Bratt if there had ever been a case involving classified information that had gone to trial in less than six months. Bratt said he couldn’t point to a specific case.

But Cannon also didn’t seem inclined to accede to Trump’s request for an indefinite delay, saying, “we need to set a timeline.”

The documents case is one of many lawsuits Trump is facing due to his time in the White House. Trump said Tuesday that U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the case for the documents, also sent Trump a letter telling him he is the target of a grand jury investigation into his efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

During Tuesday’s hearing in the documents case, Trump’s attorney Kise said that because the US Justice Department under Biden brought the charges, the case could be seen as the “two leading contenders for the presidency of the United States facing each other in court.”

Prosecutor David Harbach called the suggestions of political interference “completely false”. He noted that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed Smith as special counsel to keep the investigation away from politics.

He said the career prosecutors assigned to the case wouldn’t if “we thought we were doing somebody’s political bidding.”

The charges against Trump include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession of defense information. Trump, 77, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Cannon had originally scheduled the trial to begin on August 14 – a date that the defense and prosecution disagreed on because they said they needed more time to prepare.

After an FBI search last year of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that revealed classified documents at the heart of the criminal case, Cannon ruled in Trump’s favor in a challenge he filed to the Justice Department investigation months before criminal charges were filed. Cannon’s decision was later overturned on appeal.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Will Dunham, David Bario, Noeleen Walder and Daniel Wallis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-lawyers-appear-florida-court-classified-documents-case-2023-07-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos