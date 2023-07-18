Politics
Marcos hopes Duterte and Xi talked about China’s actions in the WPS
MANILA, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday he hoped former President Rodrigo Duterte would raise the issue of Chinese ships tracking Philippine vessels in the Western Philippine Sea (WPS) during the latter’s unannounced meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Manila, the president said he was aware of his predecessors’ personal trip to China and his plans to visit Xi, as they are friends. So I hope they talked about the problems we are seeing now, the spinning and other issues, he said, referring to recent actions by the Chinese navy and coast guard vessels in the Western Philippine Sea, or in the waters of the 370 kilometer exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, which had been the subject of diplomatic protests from Manila.
All these things that we are seeing now, I hope they have spoken about it so that we have progress, because that is what we really are after constant dialogue, Mr. Marcos said.
That’s why I welcome any new line of communication. If it’s President PRRD (Duterte) then that’s good. It’s not important to me who [is talking to China], he said. I’m sure he can tell us what happened during their conversation and see how it affects us.
Strategic choice
During their meeting, Xi told Duterte to continue promoting cooperation between the two countries, according to Chinese state media, after bilateral relations cooled with the latter’s successor seeking closer ties with Washington.
I hope you will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation (between China and the Philippines), Xi said during the meeting at Diaoyutai State Guest House.
During your tenure as president of the Philippines, you have made a firm strategic choice to improve relations with China in an attitude of responsibility to people and history, Xi told Duterte.
In response, Duterte promised Xi that he would continue to help promote bilateral friendship, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Under Mr. Marcos, relations between China and the Philippines have become strained, with Manila reverting to its traditional ally, the United States.
The Philippines and the United States reaffirmed a decades-old security alliance during a trip by Marcos to Washington in May, where he met with US President Joe Biden, who said the US commitment to defending its ally was ironclad.
Asked about Dutertes’ meeting, the Foreign Ministry said it had no official information on the former president’s visit.
Dutertes’ former aide, Senator Christopher Bong Go, said the private visit had nothing to do with politics.
The senator said Duterte was invited by the Friends of the Philippines Foundation, which constructed a school building in honor of the former president’s late mother, Soledad Duterte, but was unable to attend its inauguration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only now was he finally able to accept the invitation. And since he is already in China, he paid a courtesy visit to his friend, President Xi, Go told reporters in Bulacan province.
Duterte just wanted to thank Xi for the support and assistance China has given to the Philippines during his tenure, he added.
Cleavages, fissures
But an opposition House leader, Rep. France Castro of the ACT Teachers party slate, said the meeting only showed the former president was available to Beijing.
She said it appeared Duterte had been summoned by Xi to express China’s dissatisfaction with the Philippines’ warmer relationship with the United States under the Marcos administration.
[It] Seems China is unhappy with Duterte’s work to convince the Marcos administration to be comfortable with China and instead went to the United States to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Western Philippine Sea, she said.
Renato de Castro, professor of international relations at De La Salle University, agreed that the visit was a way for China to send a signal to the current administration to move away from what it perceives as tipping policies towards the United States.
I think China has already seen that there are already cleavages and fissures within the current administration, with what happened to GMA (former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo) and then the marginalization of [Vice President] Sara Duterte, said De Castro.
But Austin Ong, co-founder of the Philippines-China Friendship Association, said he believed the meeting was innocent.
They have a hands-off policy. China just tends to [roll out] the red carpet because of the former president’s significant contributions, he said.
WITH REPORTS FROM REUTERS, MARLON RAMOS AND JEANNETTE ANDRADE INQ
