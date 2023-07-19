Turkey’s Erdogan lands in UAE as part of Gulf tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday in a bid to forge stronger ties with the United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Erdogan and his delegation were welcomed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Hamdan ben Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed ben Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, also welcomed him; Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Saeed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkey.

Mr Erdogan is due to meet President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday, the last day of his Gulf tour.

The talks are expected to build on ties forged during Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Ankara in November 2021 and pledged a $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey’s economy.

The two leaders last met two months ago after Mr Erdogan was re-elected.

A number of deals and agreements are expected on Wednesday.

Mr Erdogan has sought to improve diplomatic relations and friendships with Gulf countries after disagreements over the past decade.

Turkey, with its large population, manufacturing base and location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is seen as a natural partner for the trade-minded Gulf countries.

Last week, Erdogan said the tour would give him the opportunity to personally see the support Gulf countries are giving to Turkey.

There are promises from the Gulf countries in our past meetings to inject big investments into Turkey and we will put the finishing touches on our next tour, he said.

Mr Erdogan said senior Turkish officials had traveled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for his tour.

Before taking off from Istanbul, Erdogan said the visit had two major investment priorities and a financial dimension.

Turkey will have a serious investment opportunity in defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investment in the three countries, he said.

In addition, these countries will have the option of buying certain assets from Turkey.”

An official reception was held in honor of Erdogan upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first leg of a three-day tour.

The two sides have signed deals in various sectors, including defense and investment, Saudi Press Agency Spa reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was among the first world leaders to meet the Turkish president after his re-election.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by ministers and officials, including Sheikh Mansour, and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies.

“The two leaders discussed their common interest in advancing sustainable economic growth and social development, and explored opportunities for collaboration in priority areas such as the economy, advanced technologies, renewable energy, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, tourism and culture,” the official Wam news agency reported at the time.

Long-standing ties between nations

Relations between the UAE and Turkey date back decades.

The founding father of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, paid a visit in 1984 that marked a turning point in Arab-Turkish relations, making headlines across the Middle East.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached nearly $19 billion last year, a jump of 40% from 2021 and more than 100% from 2020.

This has made Turkey the fastest growing partner among the top 10 trading partners of the Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates announced the establishment of a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey in November 2021. The fund focused on strategic investments, including in the logistics, energy, health and food sectors.

Both countries have recently extended their air links, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations such as Istanbul and Ankara, and some of the popular resorts on Turkey’s southern coast.

Plans to run 10 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul were recently announced by Etihad.

Emirates also has a strong presence in Turkey with 21 weekly flights to Istanbul by Boeing-777 and Airbus A380, as well as two flights in partnership with flydubai.

Air Arabia also offers 50 weekly flights to Turkey. Most of them, 45 in total, depart from Sharjah International Airport, while the rest depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Flydubai’s network has expanded to five destinations including Ankara, Bodrum, Trabzon and Istanbul.

The airline has increased operations for the busy summer travel period.

Between June and September, flydubai will have operated up to 102 weekly flights between Dubai International and the five service areas in Turkey.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi began flights to Antalya early last month on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of the summer season.

Updated: July 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m.