nda: NDA is not an alliance of constraint but of contribution; no party is big or small in this alliance, says PM Modi





NDA stands for nation first, nation security first, progress first and people empowerment first and NDA stands for “N-new India, D-development, A-aspiration”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders’ meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. Modi started his speech by paying tribute to former NDA leaders. LK Advani, Balasaheb Thackeray and Parkash Singh Badal played key roles in NDA, he said. “NDA is the legacy of (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Modi added. The Prime Minister asserted that India has a long tradition of coalitions, but these coalitions which are formed with negativity have never succeeded, and the NDA is based on coalition and contribution, not coercion and no party is big or small in this alliance. Wielding the opposition, the prime minister said Congress used coalitions in the 1990s to destabilize the country; he formed governments and overthrew them, he added. The pre-2014 coalition governments somehow survived, but the country experienced political paralysis and a high command above the prime minister, Modi added. Highlighting the achievements of the NDA, the Prime Minister said that even as an opposition, the NDA highlighted the scams of the governments of the time but never insulted the mandate of the people. “In opposition, we denounced the scams of the then governments but never insulted the mandate of the people. We never sought help from foreign powers against the governments in power. We never created obstacles in the development programs for the country,” Modi said. “When we were in opposition, we always did positive politics, and we never took the path of negative politics.” “To strengthen democracy, we have fulfilled all our duties,” Modi said. Slamming the opposition further, the Prime Minister said that in politics there can be competitiveness but not enmity. “Unfortunately today the opposition has made a point of abusing us and we have always kept India above all political interests,” Modi said. “It was the NDA government that bestowed the Bharat Ratna on Pranab Da (Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress leader and President of India). and Kashmir) and many other leaders who were not with the BJP-NDA as we always kept India above all political interests,” he added. Modi said that many opposition governments do not allow central programs to be implemented in their states, and if implemented, they are not allowed to accelerate. “When an alliance is formed due to the coercion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind caste and regionalism, then that alliance is very detrimental to the country,” Modi said. Thirty-eight parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and when their leaders arrived at the scene earlier, they were greeted with bouquets of flowers and stoles amid dhol beats. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani leader Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the spot, the Prime Minister greeted and met the leaders of the NDA. Modi hugged LJP leader (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet.

