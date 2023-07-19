Trump loses it over letter saying he is target of Jan. 6 Jack Smiths investigation





Former President Donald Trump is preparing a new indictment, this time for his failed attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election and his loyalists’ violent attack on Congress.

Prosecutors for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith alerted Trump’s lawyers on Sunday that the former president was the target of the second phase of his criminal investigation, Trump said.

In a Tuesday morning post on his Truth Social network, Trump revealed what he called HORRIFYING NEWS for our country. He said the DOJ special prosecutor did issue a third indictment and arrest, calling Smith deranged.

I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury inquest, he said, noting that the Justice Department gave him a very short 4 days to appear before the Grand Jury.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the DOJ team handling the extremely sensitive investigation, declined to comment.

For more than two years, there have been calls for law enforcement to hold the former president accountable for trying to end America’s tradition of peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. As the bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee discovered during a lengthy investigation, Trump refused to concede his loss to his rival in 2020 and made a three-pronged attack to stay in the White House.

Trump has used an army of lawyers to file absurd lawsuits across the country in an effort to block votes for current President Joe Biden. He made a threatening phone call to Georgia’s top election official trying to pressure him into reversing the voting results there. And, citing made-up legal theories, he coordinated with MAGA loyalists in Congress to suspend certification of election ballots in a bid to send envelopes back to states, where Republicans could attempt to replace real votes with fake ones for Trump. The threat was heightened by the presence of armed and violent protofascist gangs like the Oathkeepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys who stormed into the Capitol with Trump fans.

Although more than 1,069 people have been charged with crimes for the assault, law enforcement has yet to prosecute the few at the top who orchestrated it all.

However, the Department of Justice quietly investigated the case. Smith was named the DOJ’s special adviser investigating Trump last year, giving him enough autonomy to ensure such a politically sensitive investigation would avoid the Biden administration. According to three sources briefed on various aspects of the investigation, Smiths’ investigation unfolded along two leads: one into Trump’s hoarding of classified documents without clearance at the Mar-a-Lago mansion, and the other into Trump’s role in the attempted coup.

If Smith did indeed make the real estate mogul the target of the second investigation, the move signals an indictment may be imminent. However, unlike the Mar-a-Lago case which is now progressing in a Florida court under a conservative judge appointed by Trump, federal prosecutors are likely to continue the Jan. 6 case in Washington.

The case of January 6 is complex. Prosecutors are expected to prove that Trump knew he lost the election and had criminal intent when he lied to the American people while trying to stay in power. But of all the criminal investigations Trump faces, it’s also the most serious, given that his actions represent a wound to the very nation he once led.

In his Tuesday post, Trump also mentioned the other investigations he faces. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. is suing him for trying to cover up a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, which spared his first successful presidential campaign from potentially catastrophic embarrassment. And another charge could fall in the coming weeks following his threatening phone call in Georgia. This investigation is being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta.

Trump, who is again campaigning for the presidency, apparently in the hope that a return to the White House in 2025 would protect him from criminal investigations, is currently pursuing four separate criminal investigations that aim to imprison him.

