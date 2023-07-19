Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023.

The NATO summit in Vilnius on June 11-12 proved to be an anti-climax with the rise of fractured relations between the Kiev regime and Western powers. What’s happening is more of an implosion than a Russian plot.

Admittedly, the announcement by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that he will leave the cabinet and that he will leave politics is about much more than just himself or British politics. Wallace played a special role in the Ukrainian war, being the oldest member of the British cabinet at 52, a Sandhurst-educated soldier-politician who is highly regarded in the NATO establishment in Brussels and an influential pillar of the Deep State in the UK, and, most importantly, a British politician who had close ties to the leadership in Kiev and could influence the war more effectively than any European leader except Boris Johnson.

Wallace made the announcement just after the NATO summit in Vilnius where he leveled some harsh criticism of the kyiv regime, which probably echoed a sentiment widely held among the allies. Of course, he upset the regime in Kyiv and probably also 10 Downing Street for being so outspoken at a time when nerves were tense because the signal from NATO was not convincing enough for Zelensky.

Zelensky publicly mocked Wallace, further embarrassing the British.

Wallace’s exit will spawn many theories, but in my view, President Joe Bidens’ veto of his candidacy for the next NATO Secretary General played a significant role. The Bidens snub must be hard to digest on a personal level. There is some merit in Zelensky’s key aide Oleksiy Danilov reacting to the fact that Wallace’s outburst in Vilnius showed excessive emotion.

Why was Biden so fiercely opposed to the British proposal to appoint Wallace as the next NATO chief? Clearly, the UK has seen the NATO General Secretariat as a leap forward in its Global Britain project, as it desperately gnaws its way to the greasy pole of great power politics. And the NATO establishment was positive about it.

The fine print here is that under Wallace the alliance system would most certainly have taken a big leap forward in overt military intervention in the Ukraine war in one form or another, a process that Biden would have struggled to calibrate to American rather than European interests, as he has successfully done so far.

Make no mistake about it Bidens clearance deploying U.S. reserve troops in Europe is an example that underscores why the White House will want to continue to exercise full control over the alliance system in Europe in the short to medium term while the weakening of Russia and its ousting from the center of the world political scene remains unfinished business.

That said, Wallace should have no major quarrel with America’s war strategy in Ukraine, or for that matter, with Washington’s post-Cold War containment strategy toward Russia. Nor should Wallace’s departure make any difference to the future trajectory of the war.

In fact, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry alleged today that the United States and the United Kingdom are ultimately responsible for the latest terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. But, interestingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement later in the day avoided pointing fingers and simply. If the investigation reveals that the surface drones that attacked the bridge are of Western origin and that Western countries played a role in planning, sponsoring and carrying out this operation, it will confirm their complicity in the terrorist activity of the Kiev regime.

The statement expressed the hope that the international community and relevant multilateral agencies will put their foot down and give a proper assessment of another crime committed by the Ukrainian authorities.

Wallace was security minister in the Home Office under Prime Minister Theresa May during the explosive controversy over the attempted assassination of former KGB fugitive and double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2017. It was a defining moment. Britain has yet to produce any evidence to back up its claim of Russian complicity, but has instead quietly pushed the controversy under the rug after pushing ties between the two countries into a tailspin from which they never recovered, while Wallace’s political career took a big boost.

Will Wallace’s departure make a big difference to Britain’s involvement in the war in Ukraine? The answer is no. Without a doubt, he was only next to Boris Johnson in his commitment to bleed and inflict a military defeat on Russia. During his tenure, Britain played a leading role in supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles and led by example. It is virtually certain that the SAS played a key role in most, if not all, of kyiv’s attacks on Russian territory. Wallace was a solid pillar of the Deep State and he almost reached 10 Downing Street.

But, on the other hand, in a possible continental war, the British army is today only a pale shadow of what it was with a meager stock of 40 main battle tanks in its inventory and a standing army of 78,060 active members, 27,570 Volunteer Reserves and 4060 Gurkhas. Probably, it weighed on Wallace. Indeed, Wallace sought to increase military spending on a war footing, with high-profile military figures and hawks within the political elite supporting him.

The temperature reported in February that Wallace was lobbying [Chancellor] Jeremy Hunt to increase the defense budget from $8 billion to $11 billion over the next two years to avoid deep cuts in the armed forces. Wallace made it clear that with the war on Russia, the military had to take priority in dealing with growing threats.

In a February interview with news from heaven, he argued, Perhaps a peace dividend was appropriate right after the Cold War. We had huge armies in Europe. The Cold War ended and it was right that the taxpayer who invested in defense got a return. The problem is that it went on and on for many decades as the threat grew. And I’ve been very open here that the threat has increased.

In this instance, however, the UK’s annual defense budget will increase by £5.8 billion in cash terms by the end of the current spending review period (£51.7 billion in 2024/25 from £45.9 billion in 2021/22). Adjusted for inflation, the increase in defense spending over this period is expected to be around $1.1 billion.

Who can say that Wallace’s departure has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine?

The Guardian noted that the similar language used by Wallace and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Vilnius suggested a degree of coordination and marked a rare check on Ukraine’s repeated requests for military and diplomatic assistance at a summit intended to bolster Western support for Kviv, but without offering it an immediate path to NATO membership, which could lead to direct war with Russia.

But the intriguing part is that although Wallace had strong supporters in the United States, no one stepped in to discourage him from throwing in the towel and walking away from the ring.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat. He served as Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Turkey. Opinions are personal.