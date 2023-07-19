China deepens security, defense cooperation with Algeria





[1/3]Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after attending a signing ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) – China and Algeria, long-time trading partners, agreed on Tuesday to boost cooperation in other areas, including security and national defence, bolstering Beijing’s already strong ties with a major nation on the African shore of the Mediterranean. Following the meeting between Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, the two countries also agreed to support each other’s core interests and safeguard each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a joint statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The North African nation has strategic importance to China given its location on the Mediterranean Sea. Relations between Beijing and the ruling National Liberation Front date back to the late 1950s, when Algeria sought independence from France. In 2014, the two countries deepened their ties towards a so-called comprehensive strategic partnership, with gas-rich Algeria being the first Arab country to form such a partnership with China. In their statement on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, stressing the need for close political and security cooperation. China’s security pacts with other nations have raised suspicion and concern. Earlier this month, the United States, Australia and New Zealand called on the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands to release details of the Pacific nation’s police deal signed with Beijing. China and Algeria agreed to work together to fight extremist terrorist organizations within their borders and support other countries, including Somalia and Sudan, in their security efforts, according to the joint statement. Algeria, which has successfully fought domestic terrorism, has long expressed interest in supporting its neighbors in the fight against terrorism, while France, a former colonial power in the region, has withdrawn from regional counterterrorism efforts. Tebboune, on his first visit to China since becoming president in 2019, said Algeria is also willing to deepen its partnership with China to help his country’s economic development. Tebboune traveled to Beijing after a state visit to Russia last month, during which he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to support Algeria’s membership of BRICS, a group of emerging markets including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. China welcomes Algeria’s desire to join the BRICS and supports its efforts to achieve this goal, according to their statement. Xi said the two sides would also cooperate in aerospace, infrastructure, nuclear power, petrochemicals and renewable energy. “The two countries have helped each other through thick and thin,” Xi said. Reporting by Ryan Woo, Bernard Orr, Ella Cao and Joe Cash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

