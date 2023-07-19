Alliances formed on the basis of negativity ‘never worked’: PM Modi slams opposition at NDA meeting | India News





New Delhi: On a day when opposition parties formed their “INDIA” coalition to confront the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that an alliance formed for the coercion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping casteism and regionalism in mind is very damaging to the country. Addressing voter leaders from the BJP-led coalition at a crucial meeting here, Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unites the people of the country while the opposition divides them. He said the NDA had just completed 25 years – a period of accelerating the country’s progress and realizing regional aspirations. “NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations… Thus, the development of the nation through the development of states… At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prieas’,” he said. cre Trending Stories Modi said there was a long tradition of political alliances in the country, but whatever alliance was formed on the basis of negativity never succeeded. “In the 1990s, Congress, in order to bring instability to the country, used alliances. They formed governments and overthrew governments. The NDA was formed at that time in 1998… It was not formed against anyone or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country,” the prime minister said. He claimed that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are made. “We saw it during the tenure of Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji and we see it in the last nine years. Thanks to a stable government, the world’s confidence in India has increased,” he said. “When we were also in opposition, we did constructive politics and did not indulge in negative politics. We opposed the government and exposed its scams, but we never disrespected the mandate. To oppose governments, we never sought foreign help,” Modi said. said. He said that even when in opposition, the NDA never posed any obstacles to the development of the country. Modi said that many opposition governments do not allow central programs to be implemented in their states, and if implemented, they are not allowed to accelerate. “When an alliance is formed due to the coercion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind caste and regionalism, then that alliance is very detrimental to the country,” Modi said. Thirty-eight parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and when their leaders arrived at the scene earlier, they were greeted with bouquets of flowers and stoles amid dhol beats. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani leader Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the spot, the Prime Minister greeted and met the leaders of the NDA. Modi hugged LJP leader (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet.

