LARRY KUDLOW: Does Biden want Donald Trump in jail so he doesn’t have to run against him?





FOX Business host Larry Kudlow gives his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s indictment on “Kudlow.”

It seems like every time former President Donald Trump extends his lead in the polls — both for the Republican nomination and the general election over Joe Biden — Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and the Justice Department come up with a new indictment. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

As you folks know, former President Trump announced today that he is now the target of the January 6 grand jury inquest, which almost always means an arrest and indictment.

It could happen in four days, according to Mr. Trump: “So now Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland, whom I turned down for the Supreme Court of the United States (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), along with Joe Biden’s Injustice Department, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who largely towers over him in the race. to the presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before, or even close to it.”

Does anyone think President Joe Biden wants Donald Trump jailed so he doesn’t have to run against him? I was just asking. The charges against Alvin Bragg could go up to 170 years in prison. Some estimates for the Mar-a-Lago document charges range up to 400 years in prison. With any luck, the new charges could add another 200 years.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the East Palestine Fire Department as he tours the area following the February 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on February 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed / AP Images)

TRUMP TO TARGET DESANTIS FOR OPPOSITION TO ETHANOL STANDARDS DURING AGRICULTURE FOCUSED SPEECH IN IOWA

So that’s 570 years plus 200. That’s 770 years in prison for Trump. That should do it, President Biden, don’t you think? After all, Mr. Trump is a very healthy and energetic 77-year-old man, but 570 seems a bit of a stretch, even for Mr. Trump. Even I won’t stay that long. Biden should feel safe, you think.

Of course, the fact that Mr. Biden is facing allegations of money laundering, influence peddling and bribery by a foreign national – as well as additional allegations that he conspired to unlawfully conceal classified documents – is of no consequence in today’s conversation, but, just to be safe, President Biden is going deeper, based on some kind of insurrection accusation regarding January 6th.

I just wonder if there’s anyone out there who doesn’t think this legal assault on Mr. Trump is politically justified. Is there anyone who doesn’t think Mr. Biden is arming his Justice Department? FBI? American lawyers and whoever else he has at his executive disposal?

I’m not a lawyer, so you’ll have to give me some slack while I think about these thoughts. I want to remind people of what Mr. Trump said on January 6.

GWU law professor Jonathan Turley breaks down the Jan. 6 Capitol violation and another possible Trump indictment on “Kudlow.”

Don’t worry, it’s just a sentence, but it certainly doesn’t sound like incitement or insurrection to me. Please listen: “I know that everyone here will soon head to the Capitol building to raise your voice peacefully and patriotically.”

“Peacefully and patriotically, raise your voice.” It sounds more like peaceful free speech than an insurrection, but, again, I’m not a lawyer. Just say.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening comment in the July 18, 2023 edition of “Kudlow”.

