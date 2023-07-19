Erdogan gifts MBS Turkiye with first ‘Togg’ electric car – Middle East Monitor





Saudi Arabia has signed two contracts for the acquisition of Bayraktar drones from Turkiye, a new stage in relations between Ankara and Riyadh. In a statement by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, he announced today that “Two acquisition contracts have been signed between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Baykar, under which the Ministry of Defense will acquire drones, with the aim of improving the readiness of the Kingdom’s Armed Forces and enhancing its defense and manufacturing capabilities.” Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar confirmed on Twitter that the Saudis had signed the company’s medium altitude and long endurance Akincidrone import agreement, as well as a cooperation agreement. He called it “the biggest defense and aviation export contract in the history of the Republic of Turkey”. In his own statement, Baykar said that “With the comprehensive agreement, cooperation will be established on technology transfer and joint production to advance the high-tech development capability of both countries in the coming period.” READ: Has Turkey bowed to Saudi Arabia? Tech cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia could also extend to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, with Ankara reportedly aiming to win development and infrastructure contracts for Turkish companies under the scheme. The agreements were signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his regional Gulf tour, which is expected to attract investment to replenish Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves. According to media reports, Erdogan said yesterday that “the number of projects undertaken by our contractors in Saudi Arabia over the past 20 years is around $25 billion.” During his visit, the Turkish President also presented Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a model of the first electric car produced in Turkey, named “Togg”. The visit resulted in additional agreements in the areas of communication, energy cooperation, defense and a joint agreement to promote direct investment. Erdogan gifts Turkey’s first electric car ‘Togg’ to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pic.twitter.com/pO68c3SPzi — Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) July 18, 2023 READ: Turkiye plans to build 1,000 EV stations by the end of 2023

