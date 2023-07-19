Prime Minister Modis’ outreach to Islamic world has been exemplary, says Shashi Tharoor





Shashi Tharoor, a senior congressman and parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram since 2009, on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his openness to the Islamic world and especially the Arab world, describing him as exemplary. Speaking at a CNN-News18 conclave, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram said: In foreign policy, on the whole, I was a critic in the early days of the Modi administration. But I think they hit all the bases reasonably well.” I remember, in Modi’s first year as Prime Minister, he traveled to 27 countries and none of them were Islamic countries. I made a big deal out of it as a congressman. But I am delighted to say that what he did afterwards to raise awareness in the Islamic world was exemplary. In fact, it couldn’t have been better. Our relations with the major Muslim countries have never been so good. I’m happy to withdraw my early reviews,” Tharoor said. Shashi Tharoor, perhaps in a moment of weakness, finally spoke the truth,” BJP IT chief Amit Malviya reacted to Tharoor’s statement at the CNN-News18 conclave. The Congress leader said India had done brilliantly; all the credit for having seized the opportunity (of the G20) and for having put India forward. The world can no longer ignore India. Prime Minister Modis’ foreign policy has evolved.” However, Tharoor was essential to Prime Minister Modi’s China policy. The Congress leader alleged that the government gave China a free pass for transgressions against India. Gave China a free pass for transgressions against India, Tharoor said. Ties with China are at a crossroads. There is no clarity from the government on China policy. There is no discussion on China in Parliament. Banning Chinese apps was just a token gesture,” Tharoor added. Speaking at the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Tharoor said the united opposition must come up with a common minimum program if they are to face the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: July 18, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

