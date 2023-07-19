Donald Trump’s plan to make the presidency royalty





On Monday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump and his advisers are planning to radically change the way the executive works, if he takes over the presidency next year. Trump has long referred to the federal bureaucracy as a deep state and, as president, has sought to wield greater authority over it. According to the Times, for a potential second term, the Trump team is planning a radical expansion of presidential power, focusing on several specific areas: establishing more control over semi-independent agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Reserve; fire government employees at will, even those with civil service protection; and seizure of funds appropriated by Congress. Taken together, the result would be the biggest reshaping of the relationship between the executive branch and the federal government in recent American history.

To talk about what all of this could mean, I spoke by phone with Noah Rosenblum, assistant professor and legal historian at New York University School of Law. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed how Trump might implement these various proposals, how this effort serves the larger conservative project of dismantling the administrative state, and how the Supreme Court, under Chief Justice John Roberts, is likely to respond to Trump’s plans.

Overall, how would these plans reshape the federal government if enacted?

So I think Donald Trump sincerely believed, as he said, that he had an Article II and that allowed him to do whatever he wanted. And so being President of the United States was something like being the monarchical ruler of a kingdom. But that is not how the United States government has acted, ever. And when I read that Times article, my first thought was that it looks like he’s now trying to put together some legal plans that would turn the presidency into royalty and bring it one step closer to achieving what he understands to be the office.

Can you talk a bit about Article II of the Constitution and what it means and what Trump’s ideas have in common with ideas that have been circulating in the conservative movement and the Republican Party since at least the Reagan administration, if not since the Nixon administration?

I think your periodization is absolutely right. The roots of the Reagan administration theories are found in the Nixon administration’s Office of Legal Counsel. A key figure who bridges these periods is, of course, Antonin Scalia, who, when he became a Supreme Court justice, wrote that dissent that has become a touchstone for champions of what is known as unitary executive theory.

But in terms of Article II, there’s what everyone agrees on, and then there’s the space for discussion. We all agree on the words that are in the Constitution, and the Constitution doesn’t say a ton. Article II of the Constitution explains most of what the president can do. And in Article II it says: The executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States, and the President of the United States shall see that the laws are faithfully carried out. There are many other things that article II says about the power of the president, including that he is commander-in-chief and that he can request in writing the opinion of the heads of the various departments.

But the key language on which most of the fights over different theories of executive power are based are these two clauses. Thus, the executive power rests with the President of the United States, and the President will ensure that the laws are faithfully carried out. The Reagan administration theories you refer to read these two clauses to give the president enormous power to control how the United States government does things.

The argument goes something like this: There are three types of powers that government exercises: legislative power, judicial power, and executive power. Legislative power is what Congress does. Judicial power is what courts do. This means that whatever is not the legislative power or the judicial power must be the executive power. But the executive power belongs to the President of the United States. This means that the President of the United States must have the power to execute all laws of the United States. And remember, executive power on this reading means anything that is not what Congress does or what the judiciary does. So you get a theory that anything the government does that isn’t an act of Congress or an act of a judge should be more or less directly under the control of the President of the United States.

The theory then goes on to say, well, it’s not just a power that the president has. It is actually a duty that the president has because the president must ensure that the laws are faithfully executed. And how can the president do this if he does not have control over all members of the government who are not part of Congress or the judiciary? I have just reconstructed for you a simplified version of what I understand to be the unitary-executive argument of the Reagan administration. But that position was dismissed for all of American history until very recently, including by some truly conservative people like former Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

Okay, but at the same time, it got mixed up with the conservative preoccupation with what they like to call the administrative state, didn’t it?

Absolutely. And the kinds of concerns people have had with the so-called deep state have varied a bit depending on the Republican president in charge. And it also varies a bit depending on the agency. Nixon was notoriously very worried about the resistance of the federal bureaucracy. Trump’s concern appears to have been threefold. I think he was afraid that the bureaucrats were liberals who were resisting him. He therefore wanted to deconstruct the Deep State in order to overcome the perceived resistance he was receiving from government employees.

This is related to the second point, which is that many of the agencies through which government exercises power were created to achieve social democratic goals or social welfare goals. So the Environmental Protection Agency or the Social Security Administration, or the Office of Medicare and Medicaid Services, these are agencies that exist to achieve the goals of the New Deal and the Great Society, although of course the EPA was actually created by Nixon. And so if you are ideologically opposed to the political agendas that these agencies pursue, then you may want to limit the ability of these agencies to wield their power, either by staffing them with your own people or by controlling what they do.

And then the third reason, and this is perhaps a more philosophical reason, and this is where I think Trump’s interests kind of dovetailed with the larger conservative project, is the way a lot of these agencies were created, with some isolation from direct presidential control. There are several different tools that Congress has used over the years to establish this. But some of these tools were seen by conservative legal scholars as going against the strict separation of powers. And so they developed arguments as to why these tools were unconstitutional. And the Roberts Court adopted some of those arguments. And those arguments don’t have to go along with the second bucket of arguments trying to destroy the power of perceived liberal agencies. But they join the interests of a strong president who is afraid of the resistance of the federal bureaucracy.

So I want to talk about some of the details of the Trump plan. There are a host of quasi-independent agencies that operate with different mandates and rules, from the FTC to the Federal Reserve to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). So how do these agencies work overall, and what do you see as how a White House that wanted to bring them under control would try to change that?

