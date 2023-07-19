Politics
I’m afraid I never put my kids on social media
Illustrative image.
Charlotte Cripps, The Independent
Carrie Johnson keeps posting pictures of her kids on Instagram — and neither do I. She just had another baby with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I’ve seen little Frank on Carrie’s Instagram feed before — and he’s only a few weeks old.
She wrote: “A week of Frankie (red heart emoji). Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th at 9:15am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!) She added, “Now can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding?” That’s a pretty personal comment, but good for Carrie!
I understand. Like all “Insta mums”, Carrie is a proud mother and wants to show her children. There’s Wilfred and Romy by the sea in Kimmeridge Bay on a blustery British summer day; Wilfred hugging Romy surrounded by daisies; Pregnant Carrie in the tall grass showing off her baby bump while holding Romy like she’s starring in a Timotei commercial. The problem, Carrie, is that you and Boris can’t have it both ways. None of us can. The former prime minister has in the past seemed unwilling to answer questions about his public and private life – including how many children he has. Before having children with Carrie, Boris even complained to the press watchdog about the intrusion into his children’s privacy.
So when it comes to whether we should be posting images of our children online, I’m torn. People might say there’s nothing wrong with posting pictures of your kids on Instagram if you want to. But there are real risks to sharing your children’s information or identity online, such as a child’s date of birth or location, due to fraud or identity theft. I think we parents should also have other considerations. Posting photos of our children without their consent could embarrass them later in life. Before publishing, we should ask ourselves: have we asked permission from our children? And if not (or they are too small to understand what is being asked), why do it at all?
Carrie tends to hide her kids’ faces in posts (which I admittedly don’t). We only see the back of their heads on his account. But that doesn’t stop us from being voyeurs of her children’s lives and (arguably) invading their privacy. Why doesn’t she just put her account in private mode? I try not to judge Carrie. I can’t: Like her, my Insta feed is full of picture-perfect photos of my kids and my golden retriever frolicking in the sun and rain — even videos of them singing a childish version of Cyndi Lauper’s song “Trolls Just Want To Have Fun.” I’ve uploaded all the birthday parties they’ve had, including snaps of them wearing mermaid outfits or riding ponies.
I may be hesitant to document the bad times: the meltdowns and dirty clothes covered in food debris. But seeing Carrie post pictures of her family made me wonder why I’m doing it. I recently had a wake up call after posting a totally innocent and enchanting photo of my two daughters, aged four and six, hugging our fluffy dog as they prepared for bed.
After a few likes from family and friends, it was taken down by Instagram. It hadn’t crossed my mind, it was suspicious. Their grandmother told me to watch what I posted online; that could be misinterpreted – and she was right. I’m not sure it’s such a good idea to post pictures of kids online, especially if you’re in the public eye. Still, my kids – like Carrie’s – are already there, so I’m not going to complain about that. I can’t ask my kids what they want yet because they’re too young to understand the implications of being photographed online.
Seeing Carrie’s candid posts makes me question what I’m doing – but the truth is, it’s too late for me to go back now.
|
Sources
2/ https://gulftoday.ae/opinion/2023/07/18/i-worry-that-i-should-never-have-put-my-kids-on-social-media
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I’m afraid I never put my kids on social media
- VIDEO: WATCH: Hollywood actors hit the picket lines in New York and LA
- The top 10 men’s shows for spring 2024
- Donald Trump’s plan to make the presidency royalty
- Prime Minister Modis’ outreach to Islamic world has been exemplary, says Shashi Tharoor
- Tom Cruise backs striking actors in surprise appearance on Zoom call
- Cricket in the Netherlands: Why the Dutch, despite an early start in the sport, remain ‘minnows’
- Barge of asylum seekers docks in Dorset amid protests from opponents
- Philippines president hopes his predecessor discussed South China Sea issue with Xi Jinping amid tensions
- Jokowi met Prabowo and Erick Thohir last weekend, discussed what?
- The Fair Moves Fast – Austin Daily Herald
- Megan Fox looks breathtaking in a soaked and sheer Cottagecore dress