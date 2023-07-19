I’m afraid I never put my kids on social media

Illustrative image.

Charlotte Cripps, The Independent

Carrie Johnson keeps posting pictures of her kids on Instagram — and neither do I. She just had another baby with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I’ve seen little Frank on Carrie’s Instagram feed before — and he’s only a few weeks old.

She wrote: “A week of Frankie (red heart emoji). Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th at 9:15am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!) She added, “Now can anyone recommend any good sets/boxes to consume while breastfeeding?” That’s a pretty personal comment, but good for Carrie!

I understand. Like all “Insta mums”, Carrie is a proud mother and wants to show her children. There’s Wilfred and Romy by the sea in Kimmeridge Bay on a blustery British summer day; Wilfred hugging Romy surrounded by daisies; Pregnant Carrie in the tall grass showing off her baby bump while holding Romy like she’s starring in a Timotei commercial. The problem, Carrie, is that you and Boris can’t have it both ways. None of us can. The former prime minister has in the past seemed unwilling to answer questions about his public and private life – including how many children he has. Before having children with Carrie, Boris even complained to the press watchdog about the intrusion into his children’s privacy.

So when it comes to whether we should be posting images of our children online, I’m torn. People might say there’s nothing wrong with posting pictures of your kids on Instagram if you want to. But there are real risks to sharing your children’s information or identity online, such as a child’s date of birth or location, due to fraud or identity theft. I think we parents should also have other considerations. Posting photos of our children without their consent could embarrass them later in life. Before publishing, we should ask ourselves: have we asked permission from our children? And if not (or they are too small to understand what is being asked), why do it at all?

Carrie tends to hide her kids’ faces in posts (which I admittedly don’t). We only see the back of their heads on his account. But that doesn’t stop us from being voyeurs of her children’s lives and (arguably) invading their privacy. Why doesn’t she just put her account in private mode? I try not to judge Carrie. I can’t: Like her, my Insta feed is full of picture-perfect photos of my kids and my golden retriever frolicking in the sun and rain — even videos of them singing a childish version of Cyndi Lauper’s song “Trolls Just Want To Have Fun.” I’ve uploaded all the birthday parties they’ve had, including snaps of them wearing mermaid outfits or riding ponies.

I may be hesitant to document the bad times: the meltdowns and dirty clothes covered in food debris. But seeing Carrie post pictures of her family made me wonder why I’m doing it. I recently had a wake up call after posting a totally innocent and enchanting photo of my two daughters, aged four and six, hugging our fluffy dog ​​as they prepared for bed.

After a few likes from family and friends, it was taken down by Instagram. It hadn’t crossed my mind, it was suspicious. Their grandmother told me to watch what I posted online; that could be misinterpreted – and she was right. I’m not sure it’s such a good idea to post pictures of kids online, especially if you’re in the public eye. Still, my kids – like Carrie’s – are already there, so I’m not going to complain about that. I can’t ask my kids what they want yet because they’re too young to understand the implications of being photographed online.

Seeing Carrie’s candid posts makes me question what I’m doing – but the truth is, it’s too late for me to go back now.