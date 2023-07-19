Oppn alliance born out of duress: PM Narendra Modi blasts new front named INDIA





Hours after the opposition parties announced the formation of their new coalition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed them that their alliance was formed by coercion to seize power and based on dynastic politics, while the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance reflects the aspirations of peoples and states.

Addressing members of the 38-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, July 18, Modi said that while their coalition strives to unite the people of the country, the opposition divides them.

The NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations… So the development of the nation through the development of the states… At a time when we are working for a developed India, the NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prieas (everyone’s effort),’” he said.

Taking a look at the newly named INDIA coalition, Modi said that the NDA represents the New India, the developed nation and the aspiration of the peoples and the region. Opposition alliance born out of coercion He said that unlike the opposition, the BJP’s coalition with other parties is not a constraint but a contribution.

“When an alliance is formed due to the coercion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind caste and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful for the country,” Modi said.

“Today people see who are all part of the NDA. They work for the exploited and the deprived, the tribal and the backward… It is dedicated to the people of the country. Its motto is nation first, progress first, people’s empowerment first… The NDA strives to deliver social justice as envisioned by (the founding fathers) Gandhi and Ambedkar,” he said.

“In the 1990s, Congress, in order to bring instability to the country, used alliances. They formed governments and overthrew governments. The NDA was formed at that time in 1998… It was not formed against anyone or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country,” the prime minister said. Opposition-led states create roadblocks for central regimes He claimed that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are made.

“We saw it during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji and we are seeing it in the past nine years. Thanks to a stable government, the world’s confidence in India has increased,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that states led by opposition governments do not allow central programs to be implemented, and if implemented, they are not allowed to accelerate.

The NDA had about 38% vote share in 2014, 45% in 2019. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA’s vote share will be over 50% due to its hardworking allies, he said.

