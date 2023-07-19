Duterte meets Xi in Beijing

MANILA, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping met “like old friends” in Beijing on Monday, where the Chinese leader asked the former Philippine chief executive to continue promoting “friendly cooperation” between the two nations.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Xi met Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Asked about the trip, President Marcos said it was “personal” and his predecessor did not have to seek permission.

But he expressed hope that Duterte would brief him on what happened at the Beijing meeting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), through spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza also said it does not have official information on Duterte’s visit to China. Duterte, according to reports, expressed his willingness to further promote Sino-Philippine friendship.

Chinese state media reported that former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was with Duterte at the meeting, while Xi was with State Councilor Wang Yi, Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Foreign Ministry Committee member Ma Zhaoxu, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying.

“It was a reunion of two old friends,” Medialdea said. He added that Duterte was in China to attend the inauguration of a school building named after his mother, Soledad Roa Duterte, in Fuzhou province.

Xi, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to Duterte for playing “an important role” in promoting Sino-Philippine relations.

“I hope you will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation (between China and the Philippines),” Xi told Duterte at the meeting.

“During your tenure as President of the Philippines, you have made a firm strategic choice to improve relations with China with an attitude of responsibility to people and history,” Xi said.

On Twitter, China’s Foreign Ministry’s Hua said Xi “appreciated” Duterte’s strategic choice to improve relations with China during his presidency.

“China values ​​its relations with the Philippines and stands ready to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Medialdea said Duterte, during a courtesy visit to Xi, expressed deep appreciation for China being the first to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines at the start of the pandemic.

WPS problem

President Marcos, in an interview with Tondo, expressed hope that Duterte could bring up the continued provocations by the Chinese Coast Guard in the Western Philippine Sea during his meeting with Xi.

“So hopefully they got to talk about the issues that we’re seeing now, the spinning and other issues. All of these things that we’re seeing now, I hope they’ve discussed it so there can be progress because that’s what we’re looking for, ongoing communication,” he added. Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, was with Marcos during the media interview. They were in Tondo for the launch of the food stamp program .

“I welcome any new lines of communication. If it’s the PRRD president, so much the better; whoever spoke (with China) as long as it helps,” he said, referring to the former president by his initials.

“I’m sure he will have – not a report – I’m sure he can tell us what happened during their conversation and see how it affects us,” Marcos said.

China continues to ignore the July 12, 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which upheld the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the Western Philippine Sea and nullified Beijing’s claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.

Duterte’s meeting with Xi came a day before the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected the Philippine government’s appeal for the ICC to give its prosecutors the power to investigate drug-related killings during his administration and when he was still mayor of Davao.

The administration of the late former President Benigno Aquino III challenged China’s vast claims in the South China Sea before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. It was the first time a nation had challenged China over its maritime claim.

“In strong terms”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the chamber was set to approve a “strongly worded” resolution condemning Beijing’s aggressive actions in the Western Philippine Sea and calling on the Philippine government to take the issue to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said the resolution, drafted by Senator Risa Hontiveros, is almost guaranteed to win the support of “95%” of senators.

“This coming week, we will pass a strongly worded resolution of our disgust, frustrations and people’s anger at the repeated incursions,” Zubiri said.

“It is the position of the Senate, 95% of senators are in unison in condemning this creeping invasion. We need the help of the international community to condemn this,” he added. He declined to comment on Duterte’s trip to China.

“I just saw this news, I don’t want to comment because I don’t know the circumstances,” he said. “Maybe it’s just a private visit.”

Meanwhile, former US defense attache to Australia Raymond Powell revealed the presence of 34 Chinese maritime militia ships around Panganiban Reef (Mischief) and speculated that Beijing’s deployment of an “unusually large number” of vessels to the area may have been intended to prevent the Philippine military from resupplying its tiny garrison on the beached BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Bank (Second Thomas) in the Western Philippine Sea. .

In a tweet, Powell said there was also a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the area, with body number 5304.

“The reason for this heavy presence in the heart of the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is unclear, except possibly to interfere with future resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal,” Powel said.

The STAR has requested confirmation of Powell’s tweet from the Philippine Coast Guard but has yet to receive a response. — Evelyn Macairan, Marc Jayson Cayabyab