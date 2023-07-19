Trump says he is the target of the January 6 federal investigation | Donald Trump News





Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he was told by authorities he was the target of a U.S. federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the latest legal woe he will face as he campaigns for the White House again in 2024.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday that he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith on Sunday asking him to report to a grand jury on an investigative committee in four days, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment.

Federal authorities have not confirmed Trump’s account. Smiths’ office declined to comment on the former presidents’ claims when contacted by Al Jazeera.

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 to prevent certification of President Joe Bidens election victory. Trump had falsely claimed he lost the 2020 vote due to widespread voter fraud.

Late last year, a congressional panel investigating the attack recommended criminal charges against Trump.

Trump, who comfortably leads the race for the Republican presidential nomination according to public opinion polls, was indicted by federal prosecutors last month on charges of mishandling classified documents.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A Florida federal judge will hold the first preliminary hearing in the case later Tuesday. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are expected to discuss the trial date and how the secret government documents at the heart of the case would be handled during the proceedings.

He was also indicted in New York earlier this year for allegedly falsifying business documents. These state-level charges relate to a silent payment made to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for trying to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election. A court on Monday denied his lawyers’ motion to block the investigation.

Trump is the first former president to be criminally prosecuted. He denied wrongdoing in any case, saying he was being politically targeted. Criminal charges do not prevent Trump from running for president or serving a second term in the White House.

On Tuesday, he called Smith deranged, renewing his attack on the prosecutor who leads all federal investigations into the former president.

This witch hunt is about election interference and a complete and utter political militarization of law enforcement, Trump’s statement said in all caps.

In a rare public comment when the charges in the classified documents case were announced, Smith stressed equality under the law last month, without specifically responding to Trump’s attacks.

We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone, Smith told reporters. Applying these laws, gathering facts, is what determines the outcome of an investigation, nothing more, nothing less.

The legal troubles don’t appear to be affecting Trump’s popularity among Republican voters so far. In fact, he has seen a surge in his poll numbers following previous indictments.

The Trump campaign solicited donations from supporters in an email after the former president’s announcement on Tuesday.

Our Republic is hanging by a thread and America needs you right now, Trump said in the email. Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER RETURN our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to IMPRISONE me for life.

Republicans, including former rivals to the 2024 presidents, have largely defended Trump against criminal charges, while Democrats have stressed that no one is above the law.

The White House has consistently declined to comment on legal matters involving Trump, stressing that it does not interfere in criminal investigations.

Some right-wing lawmakers were quick to voice support for Trump on Tuesday.

I AM WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 18, 2023

It remains unclear which aspects of Trump’s possible role in the Jan. 6 attack prosecutors are targeting.

The Jan. 6 committee in Congress, which disbanded after months of public hearings in 2022, had blamed Trump squarely for the riot.

The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the January 6 events would have happened without him, the panel said in its final report.

Republicans dismissed the panel’s findings as partisan. Two Republican lawmakers had served on the panel, but they fell out with their parties and are no longer in Congress.

